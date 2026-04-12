Nancy Guthrie in Sasabe? Why flyers were put up in remote Arizona town; self-styled investigator shares details

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, remains to be found after her family reported her missing on February 1. Authorities believe Guthrie was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1, and authorities believe she was kidnapped the night before.(Getty Images via AFP)

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It has been nearly three months since, and neither the Pima County Sheriff's Office – who are lead on the case – nor the FBI have offered up any suspects, or given a clue about Guthrie's whereabouts. Amid this, Jonathan Lee Riches, a self-styled investigator, who had been covering the Guthrie case from on-ground in Arizona, reported that flyers for the missing octogenarian had been put up in Sasabe, a hamlet in Arizona.

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{{^usCountry}} “Nancy Guthrie flyer placed at a little store in Sasabe Arizona. Population 4 people, but a border town & port of entry into Mexico here,” JLR wrote. The pictures showed Guthrie's flyers at the storefront of the Sasabe Store. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Nancy Guthrie flyer placed at a little store in Sasabe Arizona. Population 4 people, but a border town & port of entry into Mexico here,” JLR wrote. The pictures showed Guthrie's flyers at the storefront of the Sasabe Store. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, Sasabe has a reputation for being Arizona's smallest town. At one time, it reportedly had a population of 11 people. As per a 2020 census, Sasabe's population is a meagre 51 people. Several people noted it was a good idea. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, Sasabe has a reputation for being Arizona's smallest town. At one time, it reportedly had a population of 11 people. As per a 2020 census, Sasabe's population is a meagre 51 people. Several people noted it was a good idea. {{/usCountry}}

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“Boots on the ground in a tiny border town, respect for getting the flyer out there where it might actually be seen by someone with info,” one person said in the comments. Another added “Great job! Glad someone is doing something!.” Yet another said “Exactly what I was speaking of...perps need stuff...they go where there is no cameras if they can.”

Why were Nancy Guthrie flyers put up in Sasabe?

JLR explained that despite the low population, the Guthrie flyers were put up in Sasabe as it was a border town and a port of entry into Mexico.

There was speculation that Guthrie might have been taken to Mexico, but authorities had found nothing concrete to back the theory. However, a recent ransom letter sent to TMZ claims that Guthrie was taken to Sonora, Mexico by the kidnappers. There have been multiple notes which have provided conflicting accounts of her condition. While one claimed the 84-year-old was alive and had been kidnapped, the other claimed that she was dead.

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Notably, authorities continue to work on the assumption that Guthrie is alive. However, at the start of the investigation, officials had noted that time was extremely vital in the case since Guthrie had left her medicines behind at home and they believed she would not remain physically well in their absence for too long. As per reports, Guthrie had a heart condition, high blood pressure, and uses a pacemaker.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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