Nancy Guthrie update: John Ramsey shares chilling advice as Savannah, family awaits answers; ‘don’t assume…’

JonBenet Ramsey's father, John Ramsey has shared his heart with the family of Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing for over three months. On the May 20 episode of NewsNation's Brian Entin Investigates, host Brian Entin sat down with Ramsey, noting that he "can understand it in a way almost no one else can." Nancy Guthrie who is mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie was last seen at her home in Arizona on January 31 and was reported missing the very next day. No suspects have been named in the case so far. Savannah and her siblings continue to wait desperately for answers, a painful experience that Ramsey knows firsthand, as no one was ever charged in his daughter's 1996 murder.

John Ramsey questions early police investigations

John Ramsey shared powerful advice for Savannah Guthrie’s family. (via REUTERS)

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During the interview, Ramsey drew comparisons between the early handling of the Nancy Guthrie investigation and what happened in JonBenet's case. Ramsey said that “police didn’t seek help from people who knew what they were doing” during the early days of the investigation into his daughter’s murder.

He pointed to what he saw as a friction between local law enforcement and federal agencies, saying, "It seemed like there was a little bit of a battle between the sheriff and the FBI and the sheriff kind of wanting to handle it himself. My thing is, why not let the FBI come in?"

Ramsey also said he saw similarities between the current investigation and the investigation into JonBenét’s murder. “There’s lots of help offered, qualified help, in our case. It was all refused,” Ramsey claimed.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Haunting past resurfaces as new barriers placed outside missing mom's residence Ramsey urges family to keep asking questions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Haunting past resurfaces as new barriers placed outside missing mom's residence Ramsey urges family to keep asking questions {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ramsey advised the Guthrie family not to assume investigators are doing everything possible in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramsey advised the Guthrie family not to assume investigators are doing everything possible in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Don’t assume the police are doing everything they can do. They may be, but don’t assume that. Don’t assume they know what they’re doing. They may, but don’t assume that,” Ramsey said as per TV Insider. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Don’t assume the police are doing everything they can do. They may be, but don’t assume that. Don’t assume they know what they’re doing. They may, but don’t assume that,” Ramsey said as per TV Insider. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also encouraged the family to closely follow the investigation and ask questions including, “what’s the status of the DNA? Do you have DNA that doesn’t match anybody in the family? What are you doing with it?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also encouraged the family to closely follow the investigation and ask questions including, “what’s the status of the DNA? Do you have DNA that doesn’t match anybody in the family? What are you doing with it?” {{/usCountry}}

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Ramsey told the family to “have an advocate” and urged investigators to “bring in all the resources they can bring in” to help with the case.

He explained that police departments “can’t be good at everything,” adding that outside help can be important during investigations like this.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Expert slams ‘chaotic’ probe in disappearance case, 'You shouldn't be acting like…'

Security tightens at Nancy's home as public curiosity grows

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has drawn massive public attention, with crowds flocking to her neighborhood to see her house, disrupting local residents and prompting a stronger police presence. According to the New York Post, one driver was even arrested after allegedly driving past the home nearly 100 times while carrying a photo of the missing woman.

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Security at the property has been building up over time. As per Men's Journal, AZCentral reported that a security system, "no trespassing" signs and trespassing warnings were already in place by February. More recently, footage posted on X shows poles, a chain and a pylon blocking the driveway, with a "Private Property No Trespassing" sign.

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So far there is no breakthrough in the Nancy Guthrie case and the investigation is still ongoing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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