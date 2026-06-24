Nancy Guthrie kidnapper rich? ‘Investigator’ asks amid ex-FBI's claims about ‘greatest defense attorney’ taking up case
A self-styled investigator questioned if Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper is rich, after an ex-FBI agent said the ‘greatest defense attorney’ would handle the case.
A self-styled investigator questioned whether Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper is rich, after a former FBI agent claimed that the ‘greatest defense attorney in the world’ would be handling the case. Jonathan Lee Riches, who goes by JLR, raised this question sharing an excerpt of the interview of ex-FBI agent Maureen O’Connell with Megyn Kelly.
During the interview, the former law enforcement official claimed that sources had told her authorities were close to ‘pulling the case together’. She added that it was likely taking this long because the ‘greatest defense attorney in the world’ would most probably handle the case, and authorities must be bracing for the possibility of large 'chunks' of evidence getting ‘tossed’ out during the trial.
The former FBI agent went on to explain that the case was usually built thinking of the prosecution and trial ahead, hence the evidence needed to be airtight so it did not get tossed out during the trial. O’Connell shared her insight that whoever would be the defense attorney taking on the case would try to get said evidence excluded to give their client – the perpetrators in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping – a fighting chance.
However, hiring a good defense attorney is not cheap, which is exactly what JLR pointed to when sharing the interview excerpt.
What JLR said about Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper?
In an X post, JLR – who has been tracking the case for some time – wrote “She claims the greatest defense attorney is going to take the case. That costs money. Is she hinting the Nancy Guthrie perp is rich?”.
He added, “Ain't no defense attorney going to take the case for free, pro bono.”
The self-styled investigator indicated that given the high-profile nature of the case and the national attention it has gotten a defense lawyer would not take up the case for free, despite the publicity involved. While JLR did not spell it out, Nancy Guthrie is an 84-year-old woman, and the mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie.
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Trump reacts as chilling ransom note claims 84-year-old is dead, ‘Gone through hell’
Whoever is representing the person or persons who kidnapped her is likely to gain more negative publicity than positive. Further, public sentiment is strongly on the side of the Guthrie family. Thus, the self-styled investigator shared his opinion that anyone representing the guilty side would likely charge big bucks, especially if it was a well-established lawyer, which the former FBI agent seemed to indicate when she said the ‘greatest defense attorney in the world' would take up the case.
Nancy Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. Thus far, authorities have released footage showing a masked man at her door the night before, which is all the public knows about the suspect in the case.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More