Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Lights on’ at kidnapped woman's home sparks massive concern - ‘someone is playing games’

A YouTuber tracking the Nancy Guthrie case claimed that the lights were on at the kidnapped woman's residence, sparking concerns. This comes amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie.

An aerial view of the home of Nancy Guthrie, amid the ongoing search for the kidnapped woman. (AP Photo)

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The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. Over seven months have elapsed and they are yet to publicly name a suspect.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ flags Annie Guthrie's ‘violent poetry’, sparks reactions online - ‘Very creepy’

In the meantime, Guthrie's neighborhood has seen a lot of activity with the case drawing national attention. Naturally, her house has come under focus as well, with past instances of the light being on leading to speculations.

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{{^usCountry}} Now, another content creator has shared a video from last night claiming lights were on at the Guthrie residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, another content creator has shared a video from last night claiming lights were on at the Guthrie residence. {{/usCountry}}

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They also claimed a specific rock was removed from the driveway.

What to know about ‘lights on’ at Nancy Guthrie's place?

The video was shared by YouTuber ‘marktheshark943’, who has been tracking the Guthrie case. In the clip, a faint yellow light was seen near a door or a window, as the content creator dubbed it ‘breaking news’.

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He also claimed that a rock previously seen in the driveway had been removed. Photos of this alleged rock were also circulated online, but the claims could not be individually verified.

Reports of the lights being on at Guthrie's home has sparked concerns in the past as well. Many believe that the perpetrators might have headed back to the scene of the crime. However, there's nothing to substantiate this.

Massive concern over ‘lights on’ at Nancy Guthrie's home

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Reports of the lights being on at Guthrie's home sparked concerns. “Someone is playing games!,” the person sharing the YouTuber's videos on X noted. Another added “Someone is playing games and taunting and that’ll be their downfall. It almost always is.”

Yet another said “Wow. So much strange stuff still going on.”

Despite the concerns, it is possible that Guthrie's family members were at her house. Oftentimes, people online have also speculated whether her other daughter, Annie, is staying there with husband Tommaso Cioni. However, there's no evidence to back these speculations. The couple does reportedly live close by and might be going over to ensure the house is maintained in the absence of Guthrie. But, there is no verifiable evidence that it is them at the house.