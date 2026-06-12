Nancy Guthrie update: Pima County Sheriff's Department makes shock arrest near kidnapped woman's home

The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), on Thursday, announced the arrest of an individual near Nancy Guthrie's home, as the search for the 84-year-old continues.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos issued a statement about an arrest made near Nancy Guthrie's home.(Reuters)

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Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe the mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was taken from her Catalina Foothills home, near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been months since Guthrie went missing and the case has attracted national attention, given Savannah is a household name due to her NBC job.

While the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is lead on the case, announced the arrest of an individual near Guthrie's home today, they have not officially named any suspects in the case. Here's all you need to know about the latest arrest.

PCSD make arrest near Nancy Guthrie's home

The PCSD issued a statement on the arrest.

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{{^usCountry}} The statement came from Sheriff Chris Nanos, who has been at the center of attention as the search for Guthrie continues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement came from Sheriff Chris Nanos, who has been at the center of attention as the search for Guthrie continues. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “PCSD Makes Arrest Following Complaints Near Nancy Guthrie's Home,” the statement read. It noted that the cops had arrest one Alexander Zabel Jr., aged 54, near Guthrie's home. Zabel Jr is a YouTuber who runs the channel CriminalNetwork. This is not his first run-in with the Pima County Sheriff's Department. He was previously arrested for pitching a ‘pee tent’ and dumping his urine in plain view of the neighborhood, as per reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “PCSD Makes Arrest Following Complaints Near Nancy Guthrie's Home,” the statement read. It noted that the cops had arrest one Alexander Zabel Jr., aged 54, near Guthrie's home. Zabel Jr is a YouTuber who runs the channel CriminalNetwork. This is not his first run-in with the Pima County Sheriff's Department. He was previously arrested for pitching a ‘pee tent’ and dumping his urine in plain view of the neighborhood, as per reports. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Why several YouTubers were arrested amid investigation

“PCSD had received several complaints regarding Mr. Zabel's behavior. At the time of the incident, Mr. Zabel was live streaming from outside the residence. Deputies made contact with him and, during the arrest process, a PCSD sergeant was knocked to the ground. Mr. Zabel was subsequently taken into custody without further incident,” the statement added.

He has been charged with resisting arrest (Class 6 felony) and public nuisance (Class 2 misdemeanor), the PCSD noted. Zabel Jr has been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

The PCSD has been at odds with streamers, and many have also questioned the legality of the arrests on basis of them being a public nuisance. While residents and many locals want the strangers out of their neighborhood, the streamers following the case have asserted their rights to remain there, since they're on public property.

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Nonetheless, the news of the arrest sparked more backlash than appreciation as people demanded results in the kidnapping case.

PCSD arrest news sparks backlash

One person replied to the PCSD statement on the arrest saying “Unfortunately, there have been no arrest made in the actual case.”

Another provided a different point of view to the exchange between Zabel Jr and the PCSD deputies. “I just saw him be kidnapped and abused, it was awful!! They didn't even tell him to get up or that he was under arrest until after they man handled him!! Immunity won't work for this one, out of state lawyers!! There was NO crime here,” they claimed.

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Yet another chided Nanos and his team, and said “Why are you not out there looking for a missing 84 year old woman. Such a corrupt department and the worst sheriff in America. I can not understand why still in office.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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