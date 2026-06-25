Nancy Guthrie update: Reporter says FBI ‘ghosted’ him, sparks buzz: ‘They have their guy’

TMZ’s Harvey Levin’s recent comments on the Nancy Guthrie case have sparked conversations on social media, especially after he claimed he was in contact with the FBI until they went “radio silent.” This led to Netizens speculating that the FBI might already have a suspect.

FILE PHOTO: Civilian volunteer searchers walk along Orange Grove Road while looking for clues in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home, in Tucson, U.S., February 22, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble/File Photo (REUTERS)

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Levin made the comment about the FBI while setting the record straight on a report that a ransom note he received "apologized" for accidentally killing Nancy. Investigative sources told news site Airmail that a note sent to TMZ "opened with a sputtering and labored 'apology' for Guthrie's inadvertent death."

Levin, however, dismissed the claim in a video. "That was not in the ransom note that we received. It is not in that ransom note at all," Levin said.

Levin, who had been in touch with the FBI, contacted them again when he realized about the person sending the ransom notes that "there's something about this guy that felt legit."

Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Expert cites 2 areas where potential killer may have disposed of body, 'Buried in the woods…'

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{{^usCountry}} "And I said, look, what if TMZ does a documentary and that we try and get in touch with this guy and even pay the money?" Levin said. "And if he takes us to the location, then you get resolution, the Guthrie family gets resolution. And if he scams us, he scams us. But I just had this real feeling that it might be real." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "And I said, look, what if TMZ does a documentary and that we try and get in touch with this guy and even pay the money?" Levin said. "And if he takes us to the location, then you get resolution, the Guthrie family gets resolution. And if he scams us, he scams us. But I just had this real feeling that it might be real." {{/usCountry}}

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Levin’s FBI contact thought the idea was interesting and promised to get back to him. However, they never did.

"And I've called a half-a-dozen times since over the last couple of weeks, and I've gotten nothing back," Levin said. "For some reason, the FBI has gone radio silent on me…they've ghosted me, and I don't know what that's about."

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Netizens, however, believe there is a deeper meaning behind the FBI’s silence.

The account TrueCrimeBelieber wrote, “Harvey Levin says he was in constant contact with the FBI until a month ago when he offered to pay the ransom. They then went radio silent on him. They have their guy. It’s coming.”

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer also shared an important update on the case, revealing that Levin reported that “the FBI is apparently making important progress in Nancy's case.”

Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'

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“Levin said the FBI contacted him tonight & explained they had not accepted Levin's offer to pay the ransom note writers because of the progress they were making,” Coffindaffer wrote on X.

Latest updates

It has been revealed that a note sent in February to local news outlets about Nancy’s disappearance said died shortly after she was kidnapped. Investigators believe that the note, as well as another earlier note demanding a ransom of millions of dollars, were legitimate communications from whoever abducted the 84-year-old , per CNN.

Meanwhile, a Mexican search organisation has revealed that it has discovered dozens of unmarked graves after receiving anonymous tips connected to the Nancy Guthrie case. The latest searches did not uncover any evidence linked to Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, but the findings highlighted ongoing search efforts near the US-Mexico border.

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