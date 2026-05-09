Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie’s sudden brief exit from Today raises eyebrows, ‘Whole thing feel even stranger’

Savannah Guthrie made her return to Today on May 7 following an unexpected short departure from the show amid an ongoing probe for her missing mother Nancy Guthrie.

Savannah Guthrie returned to Today on May 7 after a brief absence linked to her mother's disappearance.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

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During the Thursday morning broadcast, Guthrie appeared composed while discussing the Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle. “I love Legally Blonde. I connect with this character and now we get to see her in high school,” she said, seated in her anchor chair next to Willie Geist, according to People and Page Six.

While Guthrie did not provide an explanation for her absence from Wednesday's show—hosted at the Today Plaza—her co-anchor Craig Melvin informed viewers at that time that she had to “leave a little early.” He reassured them that Guthrie would “be right back here tomorrow.”

Guthrie's brief departures occur during a challenging period for the journalist, who has been dealing with the disappearance of her mother. Savannah also left a live Today broadcast in April.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie sheriff gives ‘really great’ update as neighbors issue blunt message for perpetrator: ‘Your mom would be…’ Savannah Guthrie’s abrupt exit raises question {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie sheriff gives ‘really great’ update as neighbors issue blunt message for perpetrator: ‘Your mom would be…’ Savannah Guthrie’s abrupt exit raises question {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Internet users and viewers speculated if her abrupt departure during the broadcast was due to an emergency concerning her mother. However, it was said that the reason was not significant, leading to further inquiries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet users and viewers speculated if her abrupt departure during the broadcast was due to an emergency concerning her mother. However, it was said that the reason was not significant, leading to further inquiries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mandatory reported that insiders suggested the provided explanation was inconsistent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mandatory reported that insiders suggested the provided explanation was inconsistent. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Insiders are perplexed by Savannah's unexpected mid-show exit from ‘Today,’ as per Mandatory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Insiders are perplexed by Savannah's unexpected mid-show exit from ‘Today,’ as per Mandatory. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Savannah's abrupt departure from the Today episode on May 6 has left an NBC insider confused. Sources informed Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice that the rationale behind the mid-show exit was unclear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Savannah's abrupt departure from the Today episode on May 6 has left an NBC insider confused. Sources informed Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice that the rationale behind the mid-show exit was unclear. {{/usCountry}}

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“Doctor appointments, meetings, interviews, family obligations — everything gets scheduled around Today. You do not suddenly walk off set unless something unusual is happening,” one longtime TV person stated.

‘There are strict protocols if…’ Insiders speak out on Savannah's sudden exit

Moreover, various sources informed the outlet that vanishing during a broadcast “almost never happens.” Her abrupt departure also ignited speculation regarding any developments in Nancy Guthrie's case.

“There are strict protocols if anything breaks in her mother’s case while Savannah is live on-air. Apparently this wasn’t that — which honestly makes the whole thing feel even stranger,” another insider claimed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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