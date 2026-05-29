Nancy Guthrie update: Stunning details out as skeleton unearthed near Catalina Foothills, ‘these are human remains’

Nancy Guthrie update: The finding of ancient human remains located only a few miles from where Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been abducted has revealed a stark truth about Arizona's Sonoran Desert. An expert indicates that it is possible for a dozen or more bodies to emerge in a single year, noting that "there's just so much space" available for their concealment.

Nancy Guthrie update: Discovery of ancient remains near Nancy Guthrie's abduction site has drawn attention, but they are not connected to her case(REUTERS)

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Nancy, 84, is the mother of Savannah Guthrie, a co-host on "Today." Due to her daughter's prominence, this unsettling discovery rapidly garnered national media attention.

However, experts swiftly concluded that the remains were unrelated to her case.

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Nancy Guthrie update: Anthropologist offers surprising details

Speaking with Fox News Digital, James T. Watson, an anthropologist from the University of Arizona who attended the site where the remains were discovered, disclosed that a skeleton was excavated at the location, rather than merely the solitary bone that first gained widespread attention.

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{{^usCountry}} The remains were associated with a person thought to have been interred between several hundred and 1,000 years ago, he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remains were associated with a person thought to have been interred between several hundred and 1,000 years ago, he stated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Whether it is a thousand years old or 50 years old, these are human remains," Watson remarked, expressing his hope that any further findings will be handled with the utmost dignity and respect should investigations in the Guthrie case proceed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Whether it is a thousand years old or 50 years old, these are human remains," Watson remarked, expressing his hope that any further findings will be handled with the utmost dignity and respect should investigations in the Guthrie case proceed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities swiftly established that the remains were of human origin — and additionally, that they were considerably older and unrelated to Guthrie's alleged abduction. They are referred to as prehistoric since they belong to a somebody who passed away prior to the existence of written language in the region, Watson stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities swiftly established that the remains were of human origin — and additionally, that they were considerably older and unrelated to Guthrie's alleged abduction. They are referred to as prehistoric since they belong to a somebody who passed away prior to the existence of written language in the region, Watson stated. {{/usCountry}}

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Furthermore, there exists a recognized archaeological site in proximity, and Watson noted that the ceramic artifacts discovered at the location align with established examples from that site.

“All of that contextual evidence allowed me to be pretty sure that this individual was in fact Native American,” he stated, adding that “The ceramics really sort of drove home that point.”

Nancy Guthrie update: Remains found sent to Tohono O'odham Nation

The remains have now been handed over to the Tohono O'odham Nation, a Native American tribe that occupies a significant reservation located just west of Tucson. He stated that no further research or testing is anticipated.

Watson mentioned that the challenging landscape of the Sonoran Desert, combined with recent developments on land that has remained largely undisturbed for centuries, frequently results in similar findings as the quest for Guthrie persists.

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The inquiry regarding Guthrie's vanishing remains active, with a total reward exceeding $1.2 million available.

Her relatives are appealing to anyone who possesses information to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI. Anonymous tips may also be provided to Tucson's 88-Crime hotline at 520-882-7463.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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