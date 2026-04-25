Nancy Guthrie update: Why hasn't anyone turned in Porch Guy? Expert weighs in

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, remains missing following her abduction on February 1— and a retired FBI agent has recently speculated on the reasons behind the lack of information regarding “Porch Guy”.

Nancy Guthrie case: Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent, suggests distrust and fear are hindering potential witnesses in the Nancy Guthrie abduction case from coming forward.

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On Thursday, April 23, former FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer took to X to highlight why no suspect has been named in the case of Savannah's missing mother.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Pima County Sheriff's ‘troubling’ new statement raises concerns

‘It could be brother, it could be husband…’ Coffindaffer reacts to the case

In her extensive analysis, Coffindaffer claimed that several people are unaware of Nancy's missing person case. "It's very possible no one that knows him has seen Porch Guy or even knows about this case," she remarked regarding the masked figure seen in the doorbell camera footage from Nancy's porch.

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{{^usCountry}} “No. 2: People know about case, people know about this photo, people have seen the footage—and guess what? They are fiercely loyal,” she continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No. 2: People know about case, people know about this photo, people have seen the footage—and guess what? They are fiercely loyal,” she continued. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Coffindaffer considered the scenario in which a parent might identify Porch Guy as their son and grapple with the notion that if they were to come forward, he would likely face the death penalty. "It could be brother, it could be husband, but you know. But there's no way you're going to say." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coffindaffer considered the scenario in which a parent might identify Porch Guy as their son and grapple with the notion that if they were to come forward, he would likely face the death penalty. "It could be brother, it could be husband, but you know. But there's no way you're going to say." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A third reason for the lack of individuals coming forward regarding Porch Guy, as stated by Coffindaffer, may be that they are "fiercely afraid" of him. “You know what he did. You've been tracking the case... But you know what? No way in hell you're coming forward. Because if he gets any inkling that you're acting in any way suspicious, you know you could be next.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third reason for the lack of individuals coming forward regarding Porch Guy, as stated by Coffindaffer, may be that they are "fiercely afraid" of him. “You know what he did. You've been tracking the case... But you know what? No way in hell you're coming forward. Because if he gets any inkling that you're acting in any way suspicious, you know you could be next.” {{/usCountry}}

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Coffindaffer says people lack trust in officials despite reward

Furthermore, the retired FBI agent suggested that a person who possesses information but remains silent might harbor distrust towards the government, even with a reward of $1.2 million being offered.

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"Because of that, they don't trust that even if they come forward, that they're going to get paid," Coffindaffer said, adding that. "They think if they come forward, the money is going to be withheld."

She also proposed that an individual might believe they recognize the porch guy, yet cannot truly accept that it could be him. Another hypothesis suggested that Porch Guy might have died at the hands of a possible accomplice or an individual who contracted him.

Internet reacts

Meanwhile, the video drew attention of the netizens, with one saying, “Unmask the porch perp. Release of an artist rendering of the unmasked perp might get more leads as more people might recognize him/her.”

“I think porch guy abducted alone - after he took nest camera he went to get his car. He decided not to take her out the back is due to barking dog. He used gun to make her comply. Nancy resisted at front door. He assaulted her there hence blood - he carried her to car & drove off,” another claimed.

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“Think if there were more than one porch guy is dead,” one more chimed in.

Nancy Guthrie case

Nancy was last seen at her residence in Catalina Foothills on the night of January 31. The Pima County Sheriff's Department, later supported by the FBI, initiated its search for the 84-year-old on February 1. As of this writing, no suspect has been identified despite Savannah's offering of a $1 million reward, the FBI's $100,000 reward, and an additional $100,000 for a local tip line.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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