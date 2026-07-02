Nara Smith family: All about husband Lucky Blue Smith and kids after daughter Whimsy’s cancer diagnosis

When influencer and TikTok creator Nara Smith shared that her two-year-old daughter Whimsy Lou had been diagnosed with cancer, many followers were left heartbroken. In an emotional video, the 24-year-old revealed that she and her husband, model Lucky Blue Smith rushed their daughter to the hospital, where doctors eventually confirmed she had cancer that had already spread.

Nara Smith family: Husband Lucky Blue Smith, kids and Whimsy’s cancer diagnosis (Nara Smith/Instagram)

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Nara said Whimsy began chemotherapy immediately and that the family chose to keep the diagnosis private while focusing on her treatment. As people reacted to the news, many also wanted to know more about the Smith family and their four children.

Who is Influencer Nara Smith’s husband Lucky Blue Smith?

Nara and Lucky married in February 2020 and welcomed their first child later that year. Today, the couple share four children together: Rumble Honey, Slim Easy, Whimsy Lou and Fawnie Golden.

Nara first gained a large following through her TikTok videos, where she often prepares meals and desserts from scratch for her family. Over the years, she has also spoken openly about becoming a mother at a young age and raising several children close in age.

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{{^usCountry}} According to People magazine, Nara has previously said she always wanted to be a young mother and enjoyed growing up alongside her children. While her family life is a major part of her online content, she has generally kept personal medical matters private until now. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to People magazine, Nara has previously said she always wanted to be a young mother and enjoyed growing up alongside her children. While her family life is a major part of her online content, she has generally kept personal medical matters private until now. {{/usCountry}}

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Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith's four children

The couple’s oldest child, Rumble Honey, was born in October 2020. Their son, Slim Easy, arrived in January 2022. Whimsy Lou was born in April 2024, while the youngest child, Fawnie Golden, joined the family in September 2025.

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The Smith children are known for their unique names, something Nara has discussed openly with followers over the years. She has previously shared stories about her pregnancies, births and life as a mother of four.

People magazine reported that Nara once said she originally thought she was finished having children before later deciding to expand her family again. That decision led to the birth of Whimsy and later Fawnie.

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Now, as the family continues moving forward after Whimsy’s cancer battle, many supporters have been sending messages of encouragement following Nara’s emotional revelation.

Daughter Whimsy Lou’s cancer diagnosis revealed

In her recent video, Nara explained that she and Lucky took Whimsy to the emergency room after noticing something concerning. She did not reveal what symptoms first alarmed them. Doctors admitted the toddler and carried out several tests, including X-rays and a biopsy.

Nara said she feared cancer from the beginning. After additional appointments and testing, doctors confirmed that Whimsy had cancer and that it had spread. The influencer did not disclose the specific type of cancer.

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She also shared that Whimsy started chemotherapy right away. While discussing the family’s experience, Nara thanked the nurses and doctors who cared for her daughter throughout treatment.

“Thankful for each and every nurse and doctor along our journey who helped us get through and out the other end,” she wrote alongside the video.

Nara did not provide detailed information about Whimsy’s current condition. However, she indicated that the family has made it through treatment and is now looking back on a very difficult period in their lives.

The diagnosis remained private while Whimsy received medical care, making the recent announcement the first time many followers learned about the family’s struggle.