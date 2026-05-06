How delayed diagnosis is costly

In India, the difference between life and death often hinges not on the availability of treatment, but on the timing of diagnosis, particularly the importance of early diagnosis in India. Consider two patients: One identified early, treated in time, and living actively more than a decade on; another diagnosed at Stage 4, gone within weeks. This is not an anomaly, it is a systemic reality, repeated daily across the country. Health (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The evidence is stark. In breast cancer, more than half of Indian patients are diagnosed at advanced stages, dramatically reducing their chances of survival. Studies consistently show that early cancer detection significantly improves survival rates. In cardiac health, one of the leading causes of death in India, the picture is equally troubling. A Treadmill Test (TMT), an echocardiogram, a cardiac CT, or an ultrasound of the carotid arteries or aorta can detect deteriorating heart conditions and arterial blockages long before a heart attack or stroke occurs. These are not exotic interventions; they are accessible, proven tools that can quite literally save lives. Yet most Indians only encounter them after a crisis.

And yet, the cost of these tests is often less than what we spend without a second thought elsewhere. A basic cardiac screening can cost roughly the same as a coffee at a popular café; a comprehensive panel, little more than a meal for four at a restaurant. Despite the relatively low cost of preventive screening in India, we budget readily for leisure and comfort but hesitate when it comes to understanding what is happening inside our own bodies. This is not merely a financial paradox, it reflects a deeper cultural attitude towards health.

Across disease areas, delays in seeking care compound this problem. In tuberculosis, patients wait a median of over 18 days before seeking help, and another month before receiving a diagnosis, enough time for the disease to spread and worsen. In conditions like endometriosis, diagnostic delays stretch to six to eight years, driven by stigma and the normalisation of symptoms. India accounts for nearly 27% of the global TB burden, a statistic deeply tied to late action.

These delays carry consequences far beyond the original condition. Early-stage diagnoses frequently respond to medicines or lifestyle modifications, simple, low-disruption interventions. Late diagnoses, however, demand a different order of response: aggressive medication regimens that cause severe discomfort, surgical interventions that may reduce mobility, and treatments that carry an elevated risk of recurrence. Worse, disease does not stay contained. Kidney disease, for instance, places enormous strain on the heart. Conditions affecting one organ frequently destabilise others. And the aggressive treatments necessitated by late-stage illness chemotherapy, high-dose immunosuppressants, invasive surgery can themselves damage multiple organ systems, creating a cascade of secondary problems that might have been avoided entirely with earlier action.

India does not lack diagnostic capability. Advanced equipment and modern diagnostic imaging technologies exist. The challenge lies in where it is concentrated, overwhelmingly in urban centres and how rarely it is used proactively. Most individuals begin with home remedies or self-medication, treating symptoms rather than uncovering root causes. Preventive testing is still widely perceived as optional spending, a luxury rather than a necessity.

Reversing this will require action on multiple fronts. Sustained public awareness campaigns must reframe health checks as essential investments, not discretionary choices. Routine screening must be woven into primary care. Diagnostic infrastructure must expand meaningfully beyond metropolitan areas. And a genuine cultural shift is needed one that values early knowledge over reactive panic.

But responsibility does not rest with individuals alone. MedTech companies have a clear role to play both in driving awareness and in expanding access to underserved populations. Critically, they must also work to improve access to diagnostic technologies and imaging solutions, so that the decision to undergo a preventive check becomes easier, not harder.

Leading health technology companies are increasingly moving beyond standalone equipment to integrated diagnostic ecosystems. Scalable imaging solutions, portable diagnostic and AI-enabled screening tools can play a critical role in bridging India’s urban-rural health care divide. Equally, government policy can move the needle significantly: targeted subsidies, inclusion of preventive diagnostics in public health schemes, and incentives for private providers to extend their reach could together transform how early and how often Indians seek screening.

India does not lack capability. It lacks timely action. The future of healthcare in this country will not be decided by how well we treat advanced disease, it will be decided by how early we choose to detect it. Improving early diagnosis and preventive screening in India is not optional, it is foundational to reducing mortality and building a resilient health care system.

This article is authored by Shivaraj Gopalan, senior director, R&D Mobile Surgery and Image Guided Therapy, Philips India.