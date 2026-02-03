Nas calls Shaboozey's Grammy speech on immigrants ‘pure evil,’ calls him ‘a guest in this country’

“What you did last night was pure evil. This will not be forgotten. You are a guest in this country. A disrespectful one at that. You are the true definition of a Tether. You Anti-Black American disrespectful piece of sh*t,” Nas wrote of Shaboozey.

Nas made the comments in a post on X after Shaboozey used his Grammys platform to praise immigrants and their contributions to the country.

Rapper Nas has publicly criticised Grammy-winning artist Shaboozey over remarks made during his acceptance speech at the 2026 Grammy Awards , calling the comments “pure evil” and accusing the singer of being “a guest in this country.” The remarks have sparked online debate on race, immigration and cultural recognition in the US.

Shaboozey’s Grammy speech Shaboozey won Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Jelly Roll for their collaboration Amen during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony on February 1. While accepting the award, the Nigerian American artist thanked his mother, team and immigrant communities.

“Immigrants built this country, literally,” Shaboozey said, dedicating the win to children of immigrants who came to the US in search of better opportunities. The artist appeared emotional as he spoke, shedding tears on stage, according to Bossip.

Also Read: Anoushka Shankar reveals she skipped Grammys 2026 as it takes toll on her mental health, shares if winning award matters

Online backlash and support Reactions to both the speech and Nas’ response were sharply divided. Supporters of Nas argued that Shaboozey’s comments failed to acknowledge the historical role of Black Americans, particularly enslaved people, in building the nation and shaping country music, especially during Black History Month.

Also Read: Trevor Noah Trump comment: Full Jeffrey Epstein joke that landed Grammys host in trouble; watch

Others defended Shaboozey, saying his speech was a personal expression of gratitude rather than an attempt to erase Black American history.

Some users also criticised Nas’ language as excessive.

Shaboozey has not publicly responded to Nas’ remarks.

His career momentum remains strong. He earned additional nominations this year for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for Good News. His hit A Bar Song (Tipsy) spent 19 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.