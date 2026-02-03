Trevor Noah Trump comment: Full Jeffrey Epstein joke that landed Grammys host in trouble; watch

The clip of Noah's joke has meanwhile gone viral even as the president has ranted against it. “This is the joke Trump doesn’t want you to see,” a person wrote on X, sharing a video from the awards ceremony.

Trump continued “Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you! President DJT.”

He added, “Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer. The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards,” the POTUS wrote.

President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure with Grammys host Trevor Noah . Trump put out a Truth Social post slamming the comedian for a joke he made regarding Trump and convicted child sex offended Jeffrey Epstein . This comes amid the Justice Department releasing the final tranche of files related to Epstein, in accordance with the transparency act.

“Song of the year, congratulations Billie Eilish, wow,” Noah said, adding “that is a Grammy every artist wants.”

Then he slipped into his quip, adding, “almost as much as Trump wants Greenland,” referring to the President's latest push for the US to acquire the island that technically falls under Denmark's national boundaries.

Noah carried on with the joke saying, “which makes sense because Epstein's island is gone and he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

Following Noah's joke, Trump put out another post besides the rant where he threatened legal action. “Not only wasn’t I friendly with Jeffrey Epstein but, based upon information that has just been released by the Department of Justice, Epstein and a SLEAZEBAG lying “author” named Michael Wolff, conspired in order to damage me and/or my Presidency. So much for the Radical Left’s hope against hope, some of whom I’ll be suing,” he said.

Trump then felt the need to reiterate that he had never been to Epstein's island, adding, “Additionally, unlike so many people that like to “talk” trash, I never went to the infested Epstein island but, almost all of these Crooked Democrats, and their Donors, did.”