Donald Trump swears to sue Grammys 2026 host Trevor Noah for Epstein-joke: ‘Total loser better get facts straight’

U.S. president Donald J. Trump didn’t hold back after host Trevor Noah took a dig at him at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on February 1, 2026. Just hours after the music industry’s biggest night wrapped up in Los Angeles, Trump took to his social media platform to criticise the show, calling it ‘virtually unwatchable’ and blasting Noah as a ‘total loser’. Here’s exactly what happened at the award ceremony.

After Billie Eilish won a Grammy in the category Song of the Year, for her track Wildflower, host Trevor Noah made a joke at President Donald Trump’s expense. As quoted by Variety, Noah stated, “There you have it, song of the year! Congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow. That’s a Grammy that every artist wants — almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense because, since Epstein’s gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton.” This did not sit well with Trump.

Reacting to the same on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer. The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards. Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory, statement, have never been accused being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

The U.S. president went on to write: “Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”

For the uninitiated, Epstein Island refers to Little Saint James, a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein till his death in 2019.