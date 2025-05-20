NASA warns solar storm to strike Earth this week, threating power grids and astronauts: Here's what to expect

NASA has warned of solar storms and severe space weather in the coming days and weeks due to the arrival of an active zone on the Sun. According to astronomers, increased solar activity could cause power disruptions on Earth and breathtaking auroras. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory recently captured the most powerful solar outburst of 2025 from a newly formed sunspot region.(via REUTERS)

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory recently captured the most powerful solar outburst of 2025 from a newly formed sunspot region. Parts of the Middle East experienced radio blackouts as a result of the flare, which was categorized as an X2.7 (the most powerful category). The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that the disruption of high-frequency radio communications lasted for around ten minutes.

Additionally, NASA has issued a warning that ongoing flares and solar eruptions from this highly active zone might endanger astronauts and spacecraft. The space agency said it may interfere with power grids, navigation systems, and radio communications.

Solar flares caused radio blackouts in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East

The flare has already caused global communications disruptions, with R3-level radio blackouts occurring in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

NASA has been monitoring and documenting the X2.7 solar flare from its Solar Dynamics Observatory, while the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) reports that the flare began from sunspot AR4087 and peaked on May 14 at approximately 8:35 AM (GMT).

‘This is getting intense,’ alerts aurora expert

The Sun is currently witnessing its peak level of solar activity within its 11-year solar cycle, which is known as the solar maximum.

“This is getting intense, especially as this active region turns closer into view,” cautioned Vincent Ledvina, an aurora expert, on X.

“This same AR just produced an M5.3 flare a few hours ago. What does this AR have planned over the next days ... we'll have to wait and see.”

According to the UK Met Office, based on how the solar activity plays out, auroras could be seen in some areas of the UK and Ireland around May 22. Even though these displays are beautiful, they are a sign of deeper geomagnetic problems.

Impact of solar flares

Solar flares are abrupt radiation explosions caused by magnetic energy that accumulates in the Sun's atmosphere and then abruptly explodes.

While they are often associated with sunspot areas, their intensity varies. The most recent X2.7-class outburst stands at the top of solar flare scale.

An eruption of this size can have an extreme impact on Earth's ionosphere, causing radio signal disruptions, disrupting aircraft communication, obstructing satellite navigation, and putting astronauts in danger while they are in space.

Any advise for general public

Experts anticipate minimal disruptions for the general population. Industry that depends on satellite navigation, aviation, or maritime operations, however, has been cautioned to remain vigilant.