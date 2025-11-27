National Guard shooting update: Alleged photo of suspect emerges; White House takes action

Two National Guard troops were shot near the White House on Wednesday. Police said that a suspect was detained after being shot. Now, new photos have emerged, allegedly showing a man being detained and taken to the hospital. Authorities are yet to confirm if he is the suspect or had anything to do with the shooting. Law enforcement officers secure the scene after a shooting in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday(Bloomberg)

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey initially confirmed that the two soldiers had passed away, but he later added that there are conflicting reports.

“We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members and will provide additional updates once we receive more complete information. Our prayers are with these brave service members, their families, and the entire Guard community,” Morrisey posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump issued a stern warning for the ‘animal’ who shot the National Guard troops.

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!” he wrote on Truth Social.

The shooting unfolded near Farragut Square, a popular lunch spot for office workers just a few blocks away from the White House. National Guard soldiers have been in Washington since August, when Trump deployed them to the streets as part of his crackdown on immigration and crime in Democratic-led cities. As of Wednesday, there were about 2,200 National Guard troops in Washington, including troops from the district as well as Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.

Soon after the shooting, the White House was placed on lockdown.

(With Reuters inputs)