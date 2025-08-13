National Guard in DC: How many troops were sent to Washington? Can they arrest locals? All FAQs

National Guard troops have been deployed to Washington, DC, after President Donald Trump's directive to address crime in the capital. Videos posted on social media showed feds patrolling streets in DC, with locals fearing arrests. This comes after the White House ordered the mobilization of the National Guard to ‘clean up’ the city. Members of the military stand guard alongside a military Humvee at the U.S. Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility(Getty Images via AFP)

How many National Guard troops have been deployed to DC?

The guard members entered the DC National Guard's headquarters, just next to the Capitol, earlier this week. On Monday, the Army activated about 800 soldiers to be mobilized in Washington, DC. According to officials, they will assist law enforcement.

Read More: Is Jimmy Kimmel planning to leave US after Trump's warning? Late-night host confirms Italian citizenship

“Currently, the National Guard is being deployed to protect federal assets, provide a safe environment for law enforcement officers to make arrests, and deter violent crime with a visible law enforcement presence," a White House official said Monday, as per NBC News.

Can the National Guard arrest locals?

No, under the District’s Home Rule Act, DC National Guard troops are prohibited from making arrests. Their role is limited to administrative, logistical support, and providing a visible presence to deter crime, with any detentions handed over to local or federal law enforcement.

Read More: Why did Donald Trump deploy the National Guard in Washington?

Other FAQs

Why were troops deployed? Trump cited rising crime and disorder to assert federal control over the Democrat-led city.

Is this legal? Yes, the DC National Guard operates under presidential control, bypassing restrictions on state guards.

How long will they stay? The deployment runs from August 11 to September 25, 2025, unless extended by Congress or terminated earlier if conditions stabilize.

What will they do? Tasks include supporting police with physical presence, guarding federal assets, and aiding logistical efforts, mirroring border security roles.

Has this happened before? Yes, Trump deployed troops in 2020 to manage protests after George Floyd’s murder.