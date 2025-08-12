National Guard take control in Washington, DC, after Trump declared 'criminal emergency'

President Donald Trump activated National Guard troops and assumed control of Washington, DC's police department, a day after he announced a "criminal emergency" in the United States capital. US military personnel walk outside the D.C. Armoury after US President Donald Trump's announcement to deploy the National Guard and federalise the Metropolitan Police Department.(REUTERS)

Some 800 National Guard members began arriving in Washington on Tuesday, ramping up after the White House ordered federal forces to take over the city's police department and reduce crime in what the president called — without substantiation — a lawless city.

The deployment marks an unprecedented federal intervention under the 1973 Home Rule Act, which permits the president to commandeer the city's police force for up to 30 days during an emergency.

Trump is the first president to use the law's Section 740 to take over Washington’s police for up to 30 days during times of emergencies.

During a press briefing Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the administration would “reevaluate and reassess and make further decisions” after the 30-day period is over.

The White House would need approval from both the House and Senate in order to extend the takeover of the police department.

‘Crime emergency’ in Washington: What we know

About 850 federal law enforcement officers were deployed in Washington on Monday and arrested 23 people overnight, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The charges, she said, included gun and drug crimes, drunk driving, subway fare evasion and homicide.

The US Park Police has also removed 70 homeless encampments. People who were living in them can leave, go to a homeless shelter or go into drug addiction treatment, Leavitt said. Those who refuse could face fines or jail time.

Why did Trump deploy the National Guard in Washington?

The announcement, made in a press conference flanked by top administration officials, is part of what Trump calls an effort to "take our capital back."

