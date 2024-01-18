National Michigan Day 2024: Celebrate January 18 with lakes, lores, and legacy

On January 18, we celebrate National Michigan Day and honour the state that is surrounded by four of the five Great Lakes. Michigan has the longest freshwater coastline of any state in the country, and only Alaska has more land area. Embrace the spirit of the mitten on National Michigan Day.(Archdiocese of Detroit)

Michigan’s history dates back to the French explorers who first arrived in the region in the 17th century. The area became part of the United States in 1783, after the American Revolution. Michigan was rich in natural resources, such as iron and copper, which fueled its industrial development.

Michigan is unique in its shape, as it consists of two peninsulas that are separated by Lake Michigan. Before 1957, people had to take ferries to travel between the upper and lower peninsulas. But then, the Mackinac Bridge was built, connecting the two parts of the state. The bridge is one of the longest suspension bridges in the world, measuring 26,372 feet.

Music, mystery and Michigan

Industry and Music Michigan was a leader in various industries in the early 20th century, such as logging, shipping, rail, and automotive. These industries attracted many workers, especially during wartime. Michigan was known for its skilled labor force, engineering, and manufacturing.

One of the most notable events in Michigan’s history was the production of B-24 Bombers at the Willow Run plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. The plant employed thousands of workers, including many women who became symbols of the war effort. One of them was Rose Will Monroe, who was featured as Rosie the Riveter in a campaign to sell war bonds. She and other women like her changed the role of women in society and in the workforce.

Michigan was also a pioneer in music, especially in the Motown genre. Motown was a style of soul music that originated in Detroit in the 1960s. It produced some of the most famous artists in jazz and gospel music, such as Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross, the Jackson 5, and Stevie Wonder. Motown was a cultural phenomenon that influenced generations of musicians and listeners.

How to observe National Michigan Day

National Day Calendar invites you to join us in recognizing the achievements and beauty of Michigan. Discover the hidden gems and the historical landmarks of the state. Explore the lakes, the peninsulas, and the culture of Michigan. Use #NationalMichiganDay to share your experiences on social media.

You can also visit some of the amazing places that Michigan has to offer, such as-

State and National Parks & Historic Sites: You can find a complete list of them at www.michigandnr.com and www.nps.gov.

Some of the highlights are:

Isle Royale - Houghton

Motor Cities - Detroit

Pictured Rocks - Grand Marais

Agate Falls Scenic Site - Trout Creek

Bond Falls Scenic Site - Paulding

Colonial Michilimackinac Historic State Park - Mackinaw City

Hoffmaster State Park - Muskegon

Ionia State Recreation Area - Ionia

Ludington State Park - Ludington

Tahquamenon Falls State Park - Paradise

Museums: Michigan has a variety of museums that showcase its history, culture, and innovation. Some of them are:

Grand Rapids Public Museum - Grand Rapids

Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum - Paradise

Hitsville U.S.A. - Detroit

Yankee Air Museum - Belleville

Automotive Hall of Fame - Dearborn

Michigan Science Center - Detroit

R.E. Olds Transportation Museum

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts - Kalamazoo

Air Zoo - Kalamazoo

The Henry Ford - Dearborn

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History - Detroit

Earl Young Gnome Houses - Charlevoix

Liberty Street Robot Supply & Repair - Ann Arbor

Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School - Midland

Michigan is also known as the Motor City, because it was the center of the automobile industry in the world.