National Popcorn Day 2024: Celebrate January 19 with crunch and flavour

Popcorn is a tasty and fun snack that has been part of many traditions for a long time. Whether it is popcorn balls for Halloween, popcorn garlands for Christmas, or buttery popcorn at the movies, popcorn is always a good choice! Popped to Perfection. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)(AFP)

Popcorn comes from corn, which is a very important crop in many cultures. Corn was first grown in the Americas, and then brought to the rest of the world by explorers and traders. Corn has changed a lot over the years, thanks to careful breeding and selection. The corn we know today is very different from the small grass that it came from.

But how did popcorn become popcorn?

Well, no one knows for sure, but it may have happened thousands of years ago! Some corn kernels have a special property; when they are heated, they explode and turn inside out, showing their soft and fluffy inside. This is called popping, and it makes corn into popcorn. People soon realized that popcorn was a delicious and light snack, and started to grow more of it.

Popcorn is not all the same, though

There are two main kinds of popcorn: yellow and white. Yellow popcorn is the most common, and it is the one you usually see at movie theatres. White popcorn is smaller and more tender, and some people prefer it. Popcorn can be used for many things, not just eating. You can make crafts with popcorn, or use it as an ingredient for other snacks. Popcorn is very versatile and popular.

Popcorn is so popular that it has its own day of celebration: National Popcorn Day on January 19. The National Popcorn Board created this day to honour this amazing snack and its history. So on National Popcorn Day, don’t forget to enjoy a big bowl of popcorn and share it with your friends and family!