National Teacher Appreciation Week 2025: Celebrate with best deals, freebies, discounts and more across the US

As summer nears and the school year winds down, it's the perfect time to recognise our educators' dedication and hard work during National Teacher Appreciation Week, celebrated from Monday, May 5, to Friday, May 9. With National Teachers Day in the United States falling on Tuesday, May 6, this week offers a special opportunity to show gratitude to the teachers who shape our communities. National Teacher Appreciation Week recognises the hard work of educators with special offers and discounts from various businesses.(Representative Image- Unsplash)

History of National Teachers Appreciation Week

National Teacher Day was first celebrated in 1953, thanks to Eleanor Roosevelt's efforts, who championed the idea of honouring educators. Later, in 1985, the National Education Association (NEA) established Teacher Appreciation Week as an official, weeklong celebration to recognise the vital role teachers play in society.

Deals, offers and more on National Teachers Appreciation Week

To celebrate, businesses nationwide are stepping up with a wide array of exclusive deals, discounts, and giveaways as a heartfelt thank-you to educators for all they do, as reported by USA Today.

Chipotle Giveaway

Through May 13, teachers and healthcare professionals can enrol themselves online among the 100,000 teachers and 100,000 healthcare professionals to get a chance to win a free burrito. Those selected will receive an email prompting them to verify their employment status through Id.me. Once verified within 48 hours, they will receive a free burrito e-card as a token of appreciation.

Hilton and Embassy Suites by Hilton

Those working as teachers stand a chance to get deals at six properties in Florida this summer. The six properties are– Miami (use booking code PK5), Miami Beach (code P1), Deerfield Beach (code PL5), Fort Lauderdale (code PL5), Tampa (code TEAP) and Tampa (convention centre; code TEP).

Smoothie King

Upon showing a valid employment card, teachers will be able to avail themselves of 20% off on their in-store order from May 6 to May 8.

Sonic Drive-In

For Teacher Appreciation Week (May 5–9), Sonic is offering three exclusive deals to members of its free Sonic Teachers’ Circle rewards program: a free snack or side with any purchase, buy one Sonic Blast and get one free, and a $1.99 Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger. To join, download the Sonic app, create an account, and select "I'm a Teacher" under the Account settings.

Staples

Teachers can get 20% off on their in-store purchases at Staples between May 4 to May 10. All they have to do is show a valid working ID. They can also get their hands on a 12-pack of Tru Red Stick Pens for free. The coupons for this are available on their app, and the offer is available until the supplies last.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

The restaurant is giving a 20% off on the entire checks of students and teachers at all their locations on May 6.

Atomic Wings

The restaurant chain is offering free 5-piece boneless chicken wings with fries order on May 6. The order is only available for dine-in.

Box Tops for Education

In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Month this May, you can earn a $5 bonus for your school by downloading the Box Tops for Education app and scanning your first receipt. Be sure to use the promo code TEACHER to receive the bonus.

Doodleface

For Teacher Appreciation Week (May 5–9), Doodleface is offering 20% off their sustainable, smudge-free crayon boards. The discount is available online and on Amazon with the code 20LOVETEACH.

Happy Joe’s

With a valid working ID, teachers get a 20% off at all locations that are participating on May 6.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

On May 7, teachers can enjoy a buy one, get one free burger by showing a valid ID at participating in-store locations (limit one per customer).

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

From May 6–9, teachers get 15% off all pizzas at Mountain Mike’s with the promo code APPRECIATE25, available at participating locations.

Samsung

In honour of Teacher Appreciation Week, Samsung is offering special savings throughout May on select electronics. Deals include $300 off Interactive Displays (65", 75", and 86" models), $620 off the 27" ViewFinity S9 monitor, $300 off the curved 34" ViewFinity S65VC, and up to $360 off the 34" ViewFinity S65TC monitor.

Tim Hortons

To celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, Tim Hortons is offering buy one dozen doughnuts, get one dozen (or a half dozen) free to Tims Rewards members. The offer is valid throughout May and must be activated in the app before ordering.

Whataburger

From May 5-9, teachers can enjoy a free breakfast menu item (such as a Taquito with cheese or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit) from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. with a valid teacher ID. The offer is available for dine-in, drive-thru, and takeout (not in-app). Additionally, Whataburger is giving $1,000 to 75 teachers for their schools. To nominate an educator for future recognition, reach out to Whataburger Community Connections.