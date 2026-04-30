Kathmandu, Authorities in Nepal have issued a notice to people living on the river banks and illegally occupied land in Kathmandu to vacate the area before Friday, even as the squatters announce a 3-week protest against the demolition drive. Nepal’s authorities ask illegal occupiers to vacate public land before Friday; squatters announce protest

Kathmandu District Administration Office issued a notice on Wednesday in this regard as part of its drive for beautification and environmental protection.

The authorities will demolish illegal structures built in public land or river banks starting from Friday, 7 am, the notice said.

Earlier last week, the federal government, in coordination with Kathmandu Metropolitan City, dismantled temporary as well as permanent structures built by landless squatters at the bank of the Bagmati River at Thapathali, Gairigaun, Sinamangal and Manohara areas.

More than 1,500 settlements belonging to the landless settlers have been dismantled during the demolition drive by mobilising thousands of security personnel.

The government has identified some 900 families of displaced people and shifted them to different holding areas, including Dasharath Stadium, Kirtipur and various lodges in the Balaju area for the time being.

After scrutinising the landless settlers, the real landless people will be provided with alternative settlement facilities, according to officials at the Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

The landless squatters complained that the government dismantled their settlements at very short notice without arranging proper facilities for them.

All Nepal Landless Squatters Association, affiliated to the Nepali Communist Party, has announced two-phase nationwide protest programmes to oppose the government's drive to dismantle illegal structures.

Their protest programmes include public meetings, rallies, a signature campaign starting from May 3 and a nationwide indefinite general strike starting May 21.

Under the three-week-long protest programme, they will also launch a nationwide signature campaign demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Balendra Shah, claiming that his work is against the interests of the common people.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.