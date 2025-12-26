Netflix down? NFL fans complain during Christmas games; ‘can’t chromecast, close captions'

Several NFL fans are reporting issues with Netflix during the Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Christmas Day game on Thursday. Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed about 500 reports at the time of writing this story. However, Netflix's server status page doesn't show any issues. Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis (43) runs with the ball as Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin (20) (AP)

“We are not currently experiencing an interruption to our streaming service,” the company's statement reads.

Chromecast and captions

Fans complained about not being able to Chromecast NFL games. “Prohibiting casting an NFL game from the Netflix app to a Chromecast is maybe one of the dumbest things I've ever heard of,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Why can't I close captions?” another one asked.

Does Netflix work on Chromecast?

Netflix is compatible with Chromecast devices, although some newer models now handle streaming a bit differently. Instead of casting directly from a phone to the latest Chromecast platforms (such as those running Google TV), viewers are encouraged to use the Netflix app installed on the device itself. Casting from mobile devices still works smoothly on older Chromecast units without remotes, and users can also stream from a computer through the Chrome browser, according to Netflix support guidance.

Using Older, Remote-Free Chromecast Devices

If you’re streaming on an earlier-generation Chromecast, you can continue casting from your smartphone or tablet. Launch the Netflix app, tap the Cast symbol (a screen-shaped icon with waves in the corner), pick your Chromecast from the list, and then select the movie or series you want to watch, it will begin playing on your television.

Streaming on Chromecast with Google TV

For Chromecast models that come with a remote and run Google TV, the preferred method is to open Netflix directly on the device. Navigate to the Netflix app using the remote, search for the title you want, and start playback from there rather than casting from your phone.

Casting from a Computer via Chrome

You can also stream Netflix by casting from a desktop or laptop. Open the Chrome browser, sign in at Netflix.com, and select the Cast option from the browser menu. Choose your Chromecast device to project either the active tab or the full browser window onto your TV.