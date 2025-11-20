Nevada freezing fog advisories: Travelers warned of dangerous conditions; see list of areas under warning

Nearly 80,000 people in Nevada have been warned of dangerous travel conditions on Wednesday morning, November 19, with freezing fog descending across the state. National Weather Service (NWS) senior meteorologist Bill South told Newsweek that it is rare to see freezing fog this time of year, adding that this part of Nevada "very rarely" gets the moisture at the lower levels to support the formation of the freezing fog. Nevada freezing fog advisories: Nearly 80,000 people warned of dangerous travel conditions (Pexel - representational image)

The NWS has issued freezing fog advisories for various Nevada regions. It has warned morning travelers of rapidly reduced visibility and hazardous road conditions.

Affected areas

Urgent weather messages issued by the NWS offices in Reno and Elko, Nevada, said that freezing fog was leading to visibility dropping below one mile in affected regions as of Wednesday morning. The advisories will remain in effect until 9 am PST. The following areas are specifically targeted:

Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area

Western Nevada Basin and Range, including Pyramid Lake

Humboldt County, covering cities such as Golconda, Dufferena, Valmy, and Winnemucca

Additional communities impacted include Lovelock, Sparks, Imlay, Virginia City, Silver Springs, Fallon, Gardnerville, Nixon, Fernley, and Verdi

The advisory warns travelers of sharply reduced visibility, as well as potential for slick roadways as moisture in the fog often freezes on cold surfaces. “Visibility less than one mile in freezing fog," NWS Reno said in the advisory. "Low visibility and slick roads could make driving conditions hazardous."

The Elko office also advised Humboldt County residents that “low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous." "Please slow down as you travel across portions of Humboldt county this morning," the advisory added.

People traveling on highways and local roads must be careful of unexpected patches of dense fog and icy pavement, specifically in valleys and basins where cold air and moisture lead to prime conditions for freezing fog.

What is NWS Elko saying?

"If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,” NWS Elko said in a freezing fog advisory.

“Patchy, dense freezing fog will continue across portions of Humboldt county, including roads like I-80, US Highway 95, and SR140. The freezing fog will reduce visibilities at times to one mile or less. Travel will be difficult, please use caution if driving this morning,” NSW Elko said in an X post.

“High temperatures throughout Northern and Central Nevada this afternoon will be two to four degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon. Maximum temperatures across Northern and Central Nevada Thursday afternoon will be two to four degrees below normal for this time of year,” it added.

It said in another post, "Fog and Freezing Fog will develop in many valley locations overnight, with the highest chances (90%+) in the Martis and Carson Valleys, with a 60 percent chance elsewhere in W NV and the Sierra. Rapid visibility drops are possible along with icy roadways/bridges for the Wed AM commute.”

Even after the freezing fog advisories expire, and visibility and roadway conditions improve, residents and travelers should continue to remain alert for changes in weather conditions. The NSW will keep monitoring the situation.