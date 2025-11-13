Nevada State University shelter in place: What's happening? First details out

A shelter in place order was issued for Nevada State University students on Wednesday. The university announced it on their social media page. “Shelter In Place :: All NSU campus Immediately Shelter in Place,” the first alert read. Heavy police presence was seen and a shelter-in-place was issued at Nevada State University campus.(Nevada State University)

A follow-up update mentioned there was large police presence from Paradise Hills Drive, near KAB, CEB, and the Village. It added, “continue to shelter-in-place.” The latest update, some eight minutes back, at the time of writing was more of the same. “There is still a large police presence in the area of NS campus. Continue to shelter in place,” it said.

Why is Nevada State University on lockdown?

The Nevada State University in Henderson was put on lockdown after a carjacking and pursuant police chase, which had begun in Laughlin, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told KTNV Las Vegas.

The chase began around 1:50 pm after a 911 call was made about a car being stolen. The caller reportedly said that the car had been stolen from the 3200 block of Rio Vista Drive and the suspect fled in the stolen vehicle. This was later tracked down by LVMPD's Air Unit, as per the report.

The suspects then abandoned the car in the area of US 95/I-11 and Wagon Wheel Drive, near Nevada State University, the report added. They were reportedly later apprehended in the surrounding area, but not before the shelter in place had already been issued.

Following the apprehension, the Nevada State University issued a follow-up, saying “There is NO longer a threat on the NSU campus. Police have cleared all NSU facilities. Resume normal activities.”

People express concern over lockdown

Many expressed their concerns online when they heard news of the lockdown on campus. One person commented on Facebook, “hope everyone is ok.” Another added, “Praying for y'all.”

Yet another person said, “I hope everyone on campus and in the village is doing well.”