What happened at Skyline High School in Oakland? Students released amid shooting

Students at Skyline High School in Oakland, California, were released on Wednesday amid police activity on the campus. Representational image.(Unsplash)

The San Francisco Chronicle reported citing a city official that a shooting has taken place at the campus. Mercury News reported that at least one male student from the school was shot by another male student, though details of the shooting remain sparse. The condition of the victim is not known, and it is also not clear if the suspect was apprehended.

Oakland Police Department has not released an official update on the shooting yet.

Henry K. Lee, the crime reporter of local Fox affiliate KTVU, shared a video that showed emergency responders outside the school as students departed with their parents.

Here's the video:

This story is being updated.