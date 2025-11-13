Search
Thu, Nov 13, 2025
What happened at Skyline High School in Oakland? Students released amid shooting

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 13, 2025 04:27 am IST

Students at Skyline High School in Oakland were released Wednesday after police confirmed a shooting occurred on campus.

Students at Skyline High School in Oakland, California, were released on Wednesday amid police activity on the campus.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

The San Francisco Chronicle reported citing a city official that a shooting has taken place at the campus. Mercury News reported that at least one male student from the school was shot by another male student, though details of the shooting remain sparse. The condition of the victim is not known, and it is also not clear if the suspect was apprehended.

Oakland Police Department has not released an official update on the shooting yet.

Henry K. Lee, the crime reporter of local Fox affiliate KTVU, shared a video that showed emergency responders outside the school as students departed with their parents.

Here's the video:

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Follow Us On