Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New bride was found dead in Miami street, re-investigation now reveals shocking details

BySumanti Sen
Nov 29, 2024 11:55 PM IST

What was meant to be 26-year-old Aleksandra Leczycka’s dream honeymoon turned into a nightmare.

A young woman was found dead in the street in Miami while vacationing with her husband after their wedding. What was meant to be 26-year-old Aleksandra Leczycka’s dream honeymoon turned into a nightmare.

New bride was found dead in Miami street, re-investigation now reveals shocking details (Getty Images/iStockphoto - representational image)
New bride was found dead in Miami street, re-investigation now reveals shocking details (Getty Images/iStockphoto - representational image)

Leczycka, from Siedlce, Poland, died in the United States just 23 days after she got married to Dawid Leczycki. The two were found in the street of the Florida city, and they did not have their cash and jewellery on them, Polish media reported. This prompted cops to assume the couple had been doped and robbed.

What did the re-investigation reveal?

However, following a two-year re-investigation by Polish prosecutors, a court has ruled that the couple voluntarily took psychoactive drugs. They may have suffered a severe allergic reaction to the drug, or an overdose.

Leczycka posted happy pictures of herself hours before her death. In the snaps, she was seen enjoying drinks and having fun at the beach in Miami. She, along with her husband, had travelled to the US city to enjoy their honeymoon after getting married on August 6, 2022. Her husband survived, but has not commented on the incident publicly.

Siedlce District Prosecutor Krystyna Golabek said, according to The Mirror, "By a decision dated 23rd October 2024, the District Prosecutor's Office in Siedlce discontinued the investigation into the case of Aleksandra L., whose death occurred on 29th August 2022, in Miami Beach, USA, as well as into the exposure of Dawid L. on the same date and in the same location to immediate danger of death or serious harm to health. Extensive investigative measures were carried out, including a request for legal assistance from the American side, which provided materials from their investigation.”

"Expert opinions in the fields of computer science and toxicology were also obtained,” Golabek added.

Golabek said after analysing the evidence, it was determined that the most likely scenario was the voluntary consumption of psychoactive substances by the victims. This reportedly contributed to Leczycka’s death. It was also not not entirely ruled out the possibility that someone else involuntarily drugged the couple, but the evidence gathered did not confirm this version.

Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
