New Jersey airspace overwhelmed by rising drone sightings, residents demand action

Officials at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Colts Neck, New Jersey, confirmed that there have been "multiple" instances of drones entering the airspace over the facility. The sightings have raised growing concerns about the increasing number of drone-related incidents in the region. The base stated it is "aware" of the situation and is "closely coordinating with federal and state agencies to ensure the safety of our personnel and operations,” as reported by ABC News. Drones have been spotted over Naval Weapons Station Earle, prompting safety concerns in New Jersey. (MartyA45_ /TMX via AP)(AP)

Also Read: Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after injury during Europe trip

Authorities take on drone incidents

In a statement to ABC News, the public affairs officer for the naval station, Bill Anderson said, “While no direct threats to the installation have been identified, we can confirm multiple instances of unidentified drones entering the airspace above Naval Weapons Station Earle.” He continued, “The base remains prepared to respond to any potential risks, leveraging robust security measures and advanced detection capabilities."

New Jersey residents, especially those who stay in Somerset and Morris counties came forward with various videos and stories of these escalating drone incidents. The residents about the drones larger than the ones used for hobbies were spotted flying overhead since mid-November.

Sen. Andy Kim, who was sworn into office earlier this week, spent Thursday night in Hunterdon County, adjacent to Somerset, where he reported seeing "dozens of drones" within a span of just two hours. The sighting adds to the growing concerns over drone activity in the region. Following a visit to the county, he told the reporters, “People deserve answers. We don't need conspiracy theories or conjecture, we need assurances that the people charged with keeping us safe are on top of this issue, and a line of communication so that people feel like their government is taking this seriously."

He reiterated his call for a federal investigation into the drone sightings, urging the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to look into the matter. Kim, along with Sens. Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Cory Booker, co-signed a letter to federal officials on Wednesday demanding action.

The letter read, “We write with urgent concern regarding the unmanned aerial system (UAS) activity that has affected communities across New York and New Jersey in recent days.” It further noted that the drones were observed near “critical infrastructure and sensitive locations, including reservoirs and military installations,” however, Naval Weapons Station Earle was not specifically mentioned.

Also Read: Elon Musk's DOGE bombarded with insider tips on government waste. Here's what they revealed

Is the White House trying to downplay residents’ concerns?

It appeared that the residents’ concerns were seemingly understated by the White House as National Security Communications adviser John Kirby described “many” of the drones to be law-abiding manned aircraft on Thursday.

He added, “We have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or a public safety threat, or have a foreign nexus. The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI are investigating these sightings, and they're working closely with state and local law enforcement to provide resources using numerous detection methods to better understand their origin,” as reported by ABC News.

However, On Thursday, after eye-witnessing the drones himself, Kim stated that words may not be enough to reduce their concern about the drone incidents. He said, “It's hard for people to feel secure when unexplained drones are flying overhead and they're not getting answers they need from the federal investigation.”

The senator continued, “This has been going on for weeks and I'm just as frustrated as everyone else in not getting more information and details. That's why I came out to see for myself, and I'm grateful for local police for taking me around."