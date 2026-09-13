New Jersey power outage tracker: Over 5,600 customers without electricity amid flash flood warnings and heavy rains

A flash flood warning is currently active until 9:30 a.m. for certain areas in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties. Additionally, a distinct flash flood warning is in place in Morris County until 10 a.m.
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The majority of New Jersey is under a flood watch until noon, as storms are anticipated to dissipate by the afternoon. Rainfall rates may reach as high as 2 inches per hour.
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The majority of New Jersey is under a flood watch until noon, as storms are anticipated to dissipate by the afternoon. Rainfall rates may reach as high as 2 inches per hour.
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New Jersey flash flood warning issued
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A flash flood watch is in effect for most of New Jersey until noon today, with potential rainfall rates reaching up to 2 inches per hour.
A flash flood warning remains active until 9:30 a.m. for certain areas in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties. Additionally, a distinct flash flood warning is in place in Morris County until 10 a.m, as per NJ.com.
In the northeastern region of New Jersey, average rainfall totals are anticipated to be between 1 to 2 inches, with localized areas potentially receiving higher amounts of 2.5 to 3 inches.
The storms are projected to pass swiftly, with the precipitation diminishing by late Sunday morning.
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A weak cold front is expected to pass through on Sunday afternoon, succeeded by a secondary cold front late Sunday night into early Monday morning.
Light rain showers may occur with the secondary front. However, meteorologists do not anticipate substantial rainfall as drier air begins to infiltrate the area.
Monday will usher in a marked change as cooler and considerably drier air arrives, with daytime highs reaching the 70s and potential northwest wind gusts of up to 30 mph.
Humidity levels are projected to decrease significantly throughout Monday.
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.