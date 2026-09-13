New Jersey power outage tracker: Over 5,600 customers without electricity amid flash flood warnings and heavy rains

Several homes and businesses across New Jersey on Sunday experienced power outages due to heavy rainfall that prompted flash flood warnings in certain areas of the state.

Heavy rainfall in New Jersey resulted in power outages exceeding 5,600 customers on Sunday. (Unsplash)

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As of 7:50 a.m. Sunday, NJ.com’s Power Outage Tracker, which keeps track of reports from the four primary utility companies in the state, said that over 5,600 customers were without electricity.

More than 2,000 service interruptions were documented among PSE&G clients in Camden County.

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NJ flash flood warning

A flash flood warning is currently active until 9:30 a.m. for certain areas in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties. Additionally, a distinct flash flood warning is in place in Morris County until 10 a.m.

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{{^usCountry}} The majority of New Jersey is under a flood watch until noon, as storms are anticipated to dissipate by the afternoon. Rainfall rates may reach as high as 2 inches per hour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The majority of New Jersey is under a flood watch until noon, as storms are anticipated to dissipate by the afternoon. Rainfall rates may reach as high as 2 inches per hour. {{/usCountry}}

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Heavy rainfall in New Jersey resulted in power outages exceeding 5,600 customers on Sunday.

New Jersey flash flood warning issued

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A flash flood watch is in effect for most of New Jersey until noon today, with potential rainfall rates reaching up to 2 inches per hour.

A flash flood warning remains active until 9:30 a.m. for certain areas in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties. Additionally, a distinct flash flood warning is in place in Morris County until 10 a.m, as per NJ.com.

In the northeastern region of New Jersey, average rainfall totals are anticipated to be between 1 to 2 inches, with localized areas potentially receiving higher amounts of 2.5 to 3 inches.

The storms are projected to pass swiftly, with the precipitation diminishing by late Sunday morning.

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A weak cold front is expected to pass through on Sunday afternoon, succeeded by a secondary cold front late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Light rain showers may occur with the secondary front. However, meteorologists do not anticipate substantial rainfall as drier air begins to infiltrate the area.

Monday will usher in a marked change as cooler and considerably drier air arrives, with daytime highs reaching the 70s and potential northwest wind gusts of up to 30 mph.

Humidity levels are projected to decrease significantly throughout Monday.