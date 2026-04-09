New pill for senior dogs? Scientists test daily drug that may extend lifespan

A new daily pill being developed by US-based biotech firm Loyal is offering hope to pet owners, with early research suggesting it could extend the lifespan of senior dogs while maintaining their quality of life.

The drug does not simply improve how dogs feel but is intended to directly impact the underlying aging process.(Pexels)

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According to a report by Good, the experimental drug, called LOY-002, is designed for dogs aged 10 and older, particularly those weighing over 14 pounds.

What is the new dog longevity pill?

LOY-002 is a beef-flavoured, prescription pill currently undergoing regulatory review. It is part of what researchers describe as one of the largest clinical trials in veterinary history focused on extending canine lifespan.

The drug targets a hormone known as Insulin-Like Growth Factor 1 (IGF-1), which plays a key role in growth and metabolism.

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{{^usCountry}} While IGF-1 helps puppies develop into healthy adult dogs, it is also linked to faster aging at the cellular level once dogs mature. How does it work? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While IGF-1 helps puppies develop into healthy adult dogs, it is also linked to faster aging at the cellular level once dogs mature. How does it work? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} By reducing IGF-1 levels, LOY-002 aims to slow down the biological aging process. Scientists say this could lower the risk of age-related diseases, organ decline, and early death, particularly in larger dog breeds, which tend to have higher IGF-1 levels and shorter lifespans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By reducing IGF-1 levels, LOY-002 aims to slow down the biological aging process. Scientists say this could lower the risk of age-related diseases, organ decline, and early death, particularly in larger dog breeds, which tend to have higher IGF-1 levels and shorter lifespans. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The drug does not simply improve how dogs feel but is intended to directly impact the underlying aging process, potentially adding years to a dog’s life. What experts are saying {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The drug does not simply improve how dogs feel but is intended to directly impact the underlying aging process, potentially adding years to a dog’s life. What experts are saying {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Since founding Loyal six years ago, my goal has always been to get the first drug FDA approved for lifespan extension,” said company founder and CEO Celine Halioua. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Since founding Loyal six years ago, my goal has always been to get the first drug FDA approved for lifespan extension,” said company founder and CEO Celine Halioua. {{/usCountry}}

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“This safety acceptance brings us very close to achieving that vision… We are well on our way to bringing the first dog longevity drugs to market,” she added.

The drug has already cleared two out of three required stages for approval by the US Food and Drug Administration, bringing it closer to commercial availability.

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When could it be available?

If it receives final regulatory approval, LOY-002 could be available before the end of 2026, according to the report.

While the drug is still under review, veterinarians recommend focusing on proven methods to improve a senior dog’s health. These include regular checkups, a balanced diet, and consistent exercise suited to the dog’s age.

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Experts also advise consulting veterinarians before introducing supplements or making major lifestyle changes, especially for dogs with joint issues or chronic conditions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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