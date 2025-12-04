New York weather: What's the temperature in Rockefeller Center tonight? Christmas tree lighting update

New York City is set to flip the switch on one of its most iconic holiday traditions tonight as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is lit up. Several top celebrities, including Brad Paisley and Michael Bublé, performed at the ceremony, which was hosted by Reba McEntire. Marc Anthony, Halle Bailey, Kristin Chenoweth, Laufey, New Edition, and Carly Pearce were the other performers. People look out of the window during the 93rd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday(AP)

The official lighting is expected just before 10 PM local time.

The night also celebrates a milestone: the 100th anniversary of the Radio City Rockettes, who are marking the occasion with a special performance.

Where is the Christmas tree?

The tree stands at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, between West 49th and West 50th streets. The easiest subway stop is 47–50 Streets–Rockefeller Center on the B, D, F and M lines.

Inside This Year’s Tree

This season’s Norway spruce was cut on Nov. 6 in East Greenbush, New York, and arrived in Manhattan two days later.

Key details:

Height: ~75 feet

Weight: 11 tons

Age: More than 60 years

Lighting: Over 50,000 LED bulbs

Topper: A Swarovski crystal star

As has become tradition, the tree will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity after the season.

Road Closures and Security

Huge crowds came to the Rockefeller Center, prompting extensive NYPD security measures. Several roads were closed:

46th–52nd Streets between Fifth and Sixth Avenues

Rockefeller Plaza from 48th to 51st Streets

Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue from 46th to 52nd Streets

Visitors should expect heavy congestion and plan ahead.

What is the temperature in Rockefeller Center tonight?

Current temperature at Rockefeller Center: 0°C (32°F)

Feels like: -3°C (27°F)

Wind: light breeze 2 m/s from the southwest

Precipitation: 0 mm – clear skies