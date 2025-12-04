Search
When will the Rockefeller Christmas tree actually be lit? What to know about timings of tonight's event

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 04, 2025 06:29 am IST

Thousands gathered for NYC’s 93rd Rockefeller tree lighting. The show begins at 7 p.m. ET with performances, and the tree is set to be lit at 10 p.m. ET.

On Wednesday, December 3, thousands have gathered at New York City for the 93rd annual lighting ceremony of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. The event is several hours long, comprising of several performances, before the tree is actually lit.

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree ahead of the 93rd annual lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in New York.(AP)
According to the official schedule of the program today at the Rockefeller Center in Midtown Manhattan, the show starts at 7 p.m. ET with a host of performances planned for the next three hours before the actual tree lighting. The schedule states the actual tree lighting will take place at 10 p.m. ET.

This story is being updated.

