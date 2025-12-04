Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting: Gwen Stefani to Reba McEntire - Watch top performances

From Reba McEntire to Gwen Stefani, several top celebrities performed at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday. With the event, New York City officially ushered in the holiday season. Marc Anthony performs during the 93rd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony(AP)

The annual event opened with host Reba McEntire, who kicked off the night performing a lively rendition of “Run Rudolph Run.” The ceremony marks the start of two hours of performances, special moments and the long-awaited illumination of the world-famous Norway spruce.

Towering over Rockefeller Plaza, this year’s tree is wrapped in more than 50,000 multicolored LED lights and topped with a dazzling 900-pound star made from 3 million Swarovski crystals. The iconic spruce will remain on display through January before being milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity, continuing the tradition of giving back.

The performances added their own sparkle to the night. Gwen Stefani warmed up the crowd with her cozy holiday track “Hot Cocoa” from her 2017 album You Make It Feel Like Christmas. Her festive set came despite the chilly December weather, earning cheers from fans packed around the plaza.

Moments later, Marc Anthony took the stage with a salsa-infused rendition of the holiday classic “Feliz Navidad.”

The holiday spirit continued as Michael Bublé, widely known as “the King of Christmas,” joined Carly Pearce for a heartfelt duet of their 2024 hit “Maybe This Christmas.”

Here's who performed at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting

Marc Anthony

Halle Bailey

Michael Bublé

Kristin Chenoweth

Laufey

New Edition

Brad Paisley

Carly Pearce

Gwen Stefani

The Radio City Rockettes