Butterflies, toys and 51 Christmas trees fill the White House for the holidays
First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the 2025 Christmas decorations at the White House, marking her first holiday season there during this tenure.
The White House has transformed into a festive haven as the US First Lady, Melania Trump, unveiled the Christmas decorations. This year, the theme is “Home Is Where the Heart Is,” celebrating generosity, patriotism, and gratitude. It’s also her first Christmas at the White House during this tenure.
“As we gather for the Christmas season, I want to begin with a simple, heartfelt message: Thank you. Each of you represents some of the best qualities of our country – generosity, patriotism, service,” Melania shared.
Several dozen volunteers from across the country helped transform the Executive Mansion. The decorations include 75 wreaths, 51 Christmas trees, over 700 feet of garland, more than 2,000 strands of lights, 25,000 feet of ribbon, 2,800 gold stars, 10,000 butterflies, and 120 pounds of gingerbread. Every detail, according to the White House, was personally selected by Melania to reflect the theme and honour what she calls “the heart of America.”
Melania shared with Fox News why the theme is meaningful to her. “The saying ‘Home is Where the Heart Is’ resonates deeply with me, especially as I navigate the joys, challenges, and frequent motion that comes with motherhood and work. Home is not just a physical space. It is the warmth and comfort we carry within. This Christmas, let’s celebrate that love and share it with the world around us.”
Each room in the White House has its own sub-theme. The Red Room celebrates young people and Melania’s Fostering the Future initiative, part of her Be Best program supporting youth in foster care. Thousands of butterflies decorate the Red Room, including the Christmas tree, creating a bright and playful display.
The Blue Room features the official White House Christmas tree, adorned with one ornament for each US state, following a long-standing tradition.
The East Room has a tree with a collar reading “America 250,” honouring the country’s upcoming 250th birthday in 2026. Meanwhile, the Green Room is filled with toys, including Lego portraits of George Washington and President Trump, each made from more than 6,000 pieces.
The State Dining Room houses a gingerbread White House, showcasing the mansion’s South Portico and offering a glimpse into the Yellow Oval Room in the private living quarters. Outside, the First Lady’s signature wreaths with red bows line the windows, welcoming visitors with classic holiday cheer.
Earlier this year, Melania gave a sneak peek of the festive aesthetic in a short video shared online. The clip showed her arranging gold-themed decorations with garlands and ornaments, hinting at the warm and elegant design planned for the White House.
Melania has faced criticism for past White House holiday decorations, including her 2018 red trees, which some commentators felt were too bold.