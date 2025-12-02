Butterflies, toys and 51 Christmas trees fill the White House for the holidays

The White House has transformed into a festive haven as the US First Lady, Melania Trump, unveiled the Christmas decorations. This year, the theme is “Home Is Where the Heart Is,” celebrating generosity, patriotism, and gratitude. It’s also her first Christmas at the White House during this tenure. Members of the US Marine Band "The President's Own" perform in the Grand Foyer of the White House (Photo: AP)

“As we gather for the Christmas season, I want to begin with a simple, heartfelt message: Thank you. Each of you represents some of the best qualities of our country – generosity, patriotism, service,” Melania shared.

Several dozen volunteers from across the country helped transform the Executive Mansion. The decorations include 75 wreaths, 51 Christmas trees, over 700 feet of garland, more than 2,000 strands of lights, 25,000 feet of ribbon, 2,800 gold stars, 10,000 butterflies, and 120 pounds of gingerbread. Every detail, according to the White House, was personally selected by Melania to reflect the theme and honour what she calls “the heart of America.”

Melania shared with Fox News why the theme is meaningful to her. “The saying ‘Home is Where the Heart Is’ resonates deeply with me, especially as I navigate the joys, challenges, and frequent motion that comes with motherhood and work. Home is not just a physical space. It is the warmth and comfort we carry within. This Christmas, let’s celebrate that love and share it with the world around us.”