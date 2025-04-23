Menu Explore
New York Islanders will not renew GM Lou Lamoriello's contract, search for replacement begins

Reuters |
Apr 23, 2025 12:30 AM IST

The New York Islanders have decided to part ways with president and general manager Lou Lamoriello. John Collins will lead the search for his replacement.

The New York Islanders will not renew the contract of president and general manager Lou Lamoriello, the team announced Tuesday.

The New York Islanders have decided to part ways with GM Lou Lamoriello. (X/ New York Islanders)

Islanders operating partner John Collins will lead the search for Lamoriello's replacement.

"The Islanders extend a heartfelt thank you to Lou Lamoriello for his extraordinary commitment over the past seven years," the team said in a statement. "His dedication to the team is in line with his Hall of Fame career."

Lamoriello, 82, was hired in 2018 as New York's president of hockey operations. He fired Garth Snow and named himself general manager in Snow's place.

The Islanders made the penultimate round of the Stanley Cup playoffs in back-to-back seasons early in Lamoriello's tenure, losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in both the conference finals of the pandemic-interrupted 2019-20 season and the 2020-21 season.

Lamoriello fired coach Lane Lambert during the 2023-24 season and hired NHL legend Patrick Roy as his replacement. The Islanders missed the playoffs in 2024-25, Roy's first full season, with a 35-35-12 record.

Lamoriello is a Hockey Hall of Fame inductee in the builders category (2009) for his work as the general manager of the New Jersey Devils. He also served as GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2015-18.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
