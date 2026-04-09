Newark NJ fire today: What happened on Lister Avenue near Harrison and airport? Scary videos surface
Multiple explosions reported at 104 Lister Ave, Newark, prompting a 2nd alarm declaration by fire officials.
Multiple explosions have been reported at 104 Lister Ave in Newark's Ironbound district on Tuesday.
A post by Nationwide Emergency and Notification Alerts on X stated that fire officials have declared a 2nd alarm and that command units reported “multiple explosions in the rear” and requested a marine task force with fireboats.
According to Ironbound Newz on Facebook, the fire is affecting a cluster of businesses in the Ironbound area. The area is known for its mix of shipping, logistics and chemical-related companies.
Fire is spreading
The fire spread across the premises, according to witnesses and surrounding businesses.
There are several industrial operations in the Ironbound district, including businesses that deal with freight and chemicals.
Authorities are evaluating the situation as high risk because of the location and intensity of the fire, but they have not yet determined the precise source of the fire.
Fire officials request marine units{{/usCountry}}
Fire officials request marine units{{/usCountry}}
The Newark Fire Department responded to the scene with multiple units, working aggressively to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to adjacent properties, per the Ironbound Newz.{{/usCountry}}
The Newark Fire Department responded to the scene with multiple units, working aggressively to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to adjacent properties, per the Ironbound Newz.{{/usCountry}}
According to NENA's X post, the fire command has established a collapse zone in the rear of the building. They have requested Marine units and fire boats.
No confirmed injuries{{/usCountry}}
According to NENA's X post, the fire command has established a collapse zone in the rear of the building. They have requested Marine units and fire boats.