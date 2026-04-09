Newark NJ fire today: What happened on Lister Avenue near Harrison and airport? Scary videos surface

Multiple explosions have been reported at 104 Lister Ave in Newark's Ironbound district on Tuesday.

Multiple explosions reported at 104 Lister Ave, Newark, prompting a 2nd alarm declaration by fire officials.(Unsplash )

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A post by Nationwide Emergency and Notification Alerts on X stated that fire officials have declared a 2nd alarm and that command units reported “multiple explosions in the rear” and requested a marine task force with fireboats.

According to Ironbound Newz on Facebook, the fire is affecting a cluster of businesses in the Ironbound area. The area is known for its mix of shipping, logistics and chemical-related companies.

Fire is spreading

The fire spread across the premises, according to witnesses and surrounding businesses.

There are several industrial operations in the Ironbound district, including businesses that deal with freight and chemicals.

Authorities are evaluating the situation as high risk because of the location and intensity of the fire, but they have not yet determined the precise source of the fire.

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{{^usCountry}} Fire officials request marine units {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fire officials request marine units {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Newark Fire Department responded to the scene with multiple units, working aggressively to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to adjacent properties, per the Ironbound Newz. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Newark Fire Department responded to the scene with multiple units, working aggressively to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to adjacent properties, per the Ironbound Newz. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to NENA's X post, the fire command has established a collapse zone in the rear of the building. They have requested Marine units and fire boats. No confirmed injuries {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to NENA's X post, the fire command has established a collapse zone in the rear of the building. They have requested Marine units and fire boats. No confirmed injuries {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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