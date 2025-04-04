Newton-Wellesley Hospital probes brain tumour cluster among nurses as THIS happens

There is an investigation at a Massachusetts hospital after several of the nurses on the same floor as them with brain tumours. All five worked on the fifth-floor maternity unit at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, operated by Mass General Brigham, found to have brain tumours. Officials said all the tumours were benign. Newton-Wellesley Hospital is investigating a cluster of benign brain tumors among five nurses. (Newton-Wellesley Hospital/)

“After we became aware of reported brain tumors in individuals who currently or previously had worked in the same area of the hospital, we conducted an extensive investigation in collaboration with the Department of Occupational Health and Safety, Newton-Wellesley Safety Officer, radiation and pharmaceutical safety offices, and external environmental consultants,” officials from Newton-Wellesley Hospital said in a statement.

So far, 11 current or former staff members from the unit have been interviewed since April 1. Alongside the five diagnosed with brain tumours, six others have reported different health issues, although the exact nature of those concerns hasn’t been disclosed.

Hospital investigation finds no environmental risks amid brain tumour concerns

“Every staff member who came forward was given the opportunity to be interviewed by the Occupational Health and Safety team to evaluate each diagnosis in the context of their individual medical history and risk factors,” the hospital wrote.

“To evaluate for any possible environmental exposures in that area of the hospital, comprehensive environmental assessments following CDC guidelines began in December.”

“The investigation found no environmental risks which could be linked to the development of a brain tumour,” the statement added.

However, the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), which represents many of the hospital’s workers, claim that the environmental testing was not thorough and that more needs to be done to rule out potential workplace exposure.

“The hospital cannot make this issue go away by attempting to provide a pre-determined conclusion,” the MNA told NBC10 Boston.

The union says it has received over 300 responses from Newton-Wellesley employees since the story surfaced and is now reaching out to individuals who have expressed interest in further follow-up and have agreed to share their medical records.

The hospital has promised to maintain open communication and support, stating that “their top priority is the wellbeing of their staff and patients”.

A town hall meeting is scheduled for next week to provide updates and address questions.