Nick Fuentes ‘kicked out’ of TPUSA event amid anti-Israel chants? Fact-checking viral video

A couple of videos went viral online on X claiming Nick Fuentes, the far right influencer, was ‘kicked out’ of a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event for having an anti-Israeli stance.

Nick Fuentes is a far-right influencer and considered to be the leader of the Groypers. (X/@AdameMedia)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Russian state-controlled media RT posted the video on X. Another clip of Fuentes from the same event was shared by a page called Fish_Groyper.

“Nick Fuentes gets kicked out of TPUSA,” the post claimed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Fuentes could be seen wearing a red hoodie and shades in the clips. In the second video, Fuentes and his followers seek to speak to someone ‘higher up’ as security appears to block them from going to the TPUSA event. The first video shows Fuentes being escorted out, where anti-Israeli chants are made. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fuentes could be seen wearing a red hoodie and shades in the clips. In the second video, Fuentes and his followers seek to speak to someone ‘higher up’ as security appears to block them from going to the TPUSA event. The first video shows Fuentes being escorted out, where anti-Israeli chants are made. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} One of Fuentes' supporters refuses to let what appears to be a TPUSA member ‘touch’ him claiming that the other person is an Israel supporter. The same person can be heard asking in the other video if this is Israel, and he's told that it is, in fact, the United States of America. Fuentes can be initially seen trying to defuse the situation, saying the security has a job to do. However, he makes his stance clear by the time he's ushered outside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of Fuentes' supporters refuses to let what appears to be a TPUSA member ‘touch’ him claiming that the other person is an Israel supporter. The same person can be heard asking in the other video if this is Israel, and he's told that it is, in fact, the United States of America. Fuentes can be initially seen trying to defuse the situation, saying the security has a job to do. However, he makes his stance clear by the time he's ushered outside. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Erika Kirk ‘threats’ row: People ‘doxxing her travel location’; new details out after TPUSA CEO skips Georgia event

TPUSA, the organization founded by Charlie Kirk, has plenty of events lined up across colleges. They have seen speakers like Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump in attendance, not to mention current CEO and Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk. Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on September 10, 2025 when attending a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University.

The videos showing Fuentes being 'kicked out' drew plenty of reactions, with many of Fuentes supporters slamming TPUSA. Notably, the young influencer is considered as a leader of the alt-right group that calls themselves Groypers. An ongoing tiff has emerged among the right wing in the US, with many supporting Israel in its current ventures – including the war against Iran. Meanwhile, some have detracted and claimed that people in the country should be putting ‘America first’.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Look at this absolute circus at Turning Point USA,” one person commented. Another said “TPUSA is Israel first, this makes them Traitors to America. Israel is pathetic.” Yet another added, “No, you know exactly who running your country it’s not only Nick Fontes [Fuentes] get kicked out. All of us get kicked out.”

Nick Fuentes ‘kicked out’ of TPUSA event? Fact-check

Despite the videos gaining traction online and inviting a host of comments, Fuentes did not get ousted from any TPUSA event today. The next TPUSA tour stop is at the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho. It is in five days time, as per their site.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fuentes, by all accounts livestreams from his home in Berwyn, Illinois. The videos circulated online are old and shows how Fuentes has often been at odds within the right-wing ecosystem as well.

Several people also pointed out in the comments that the clips shared were from some time back. “This is old. TPUSA is now so desperate for people to attend their events they will let anyone in,” one commented. Another added “This is two years old. Half these people don’t even like each other.”

Yet another quipped, “If only this wasn’t from 2021.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON