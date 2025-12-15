Nick Reiner arrested? Latest update on Rob Reiner’s troubled son following his and wife Michele murder

Rob Reiner's son Nick is currently in police custody after the murder of his renowned director father and mother Michele at their residence in Brentwood, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources on Monday. Nick Reiner, son of director Rob Reiner, is in police custody following the murder of his parents in Brentwood, TMZ reported.(REUTERS)

Nick Reiner, 32, has not been formally arrested in connection with the case. However, he is under the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the new report stated.

Authorities detained Reiner on Sunday night after discovering the bodies of his parents, who were brutally murdered in their sprawling $13.5 million residence, NY POST reported, citing sources.

The couple were discovered dead in their California residence by their daughter, Romy Reiner, several sources told People.

Meanwhile TMZ reported that Romy informed the authorities at the time that a family member “should be a suspect” since they are “dangerous.”

Did Nick battle drug addiction?

Reiner's troubled son Nick has previously opened about his struggles with drug addiction and periods of homelessness.

In a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, Nick was quite candid about his experiences as a young man. He struggled with drug addiction during his teenage years and early twenties, entering and exiting rehabilitation several times, and even faced homelessness at the age of 18 while attempting to regain control of his life.

“He said he cycled in and out of rehab beginning around age 15, but as his addiction escalated, he drifted farther from home and spent significant stretches homeless in multiple states,” PEOPLE reported.

Any charges filed against Nick?

The specific charges brought against Nick have not been disclosed at this time.

Nick, who is said to reside in the Los Angeles region, has seldom been spotted in public since he disclosed his battles with drug addiction in 2016.

The Los Angeles Police Department is conducting an investigation into the deaths as an apparent homicide.