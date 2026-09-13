A Texas student has been accused of “dancing on Charlie Kirk's grave” with the sound of gunshots being played in the background. The X account Aesthetica identified the student as Nicole Suh, a student at Texas State University.

Nicole Suh: Texas student accused of 'dancing on Charlie Kirk's grave' with gunshot sounds being played in background (REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo) (REUTERS)

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HT.com could not independently identify the woman in the video.

Aesthetica shared the video on X with the caption, “Meet Nicole Suh. Nicole is a far left extremist here on a student visa from Germany. Nicole thinks it's funny to post a video dancing on Charlie Kirk's grave with the sound of him getting murdered playing in the background. Nicole is a student at Texas State University. No one here on a student visa should be celebrating political assassinations.”

Also Read | US drag performers mock Charlie Kirk's assassination, spark backlash: ‘They turned a murder into a stage show’

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate post, Aesthetica clarified, “CORRECTION: It looks like Nicole Suh is not here on a visa but has citizenship through her father who works in the US military.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate post, Aesthetica clarified, “CORRECTION: It looks like Nicole Suh is not here on a visa but has citizenship through her father who works in the US military.” {{/usCountry}}

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Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.

Similar incidents in the past

Several similar incidents have come to light in the past. In one incident, screenshots surfacing on X indicated that individuals associated with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville had been planning parties to celebrate Charlie Kirk’s assassination on the day he died last year. Libs of TikTok shared the alleged screenshots on X.

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Also Read | Tyler Robinson seen grinning in court ‘just feet away from Erika Kirk’ as hearing begins | Video

In August, a disturbing video surfacing on social media appeared to show drag performers hosting an event where they mocked Charlie’s assassination, drawing backlash. The video showed a person dramatically mimicking the killing of Charlie, with red-stained hands and theatrical effects.

In October last year, a Chicago elementary school teacher named Lucy Martinez came under fire after she was seen on video seemingly mocking Charlie’s assassination at a ‘No Kings’ protest. Martinez was seen at a ‘No Kings’ protest in the US, allegedly giving a bullet in the neck gesture to a Charlie Kirk fan. A video of the incident went viral.

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