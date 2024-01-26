Nikki Haley's campaign drops ad highlighting her record of taking on South Carolina's ‘political elite'

Nikki Haley’s campaign has launched a digital ad highlighting her record oftaking on South Carolina’s “political elite” during her tenure as a governor.In this state, she served as governor for eight years. She has been widely appreciated for her work to address racial tensions. Nikki Haley holds a rally on January 24, 2024 in North Charleston, South Carolina (Photo by Allison Joyce / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The ad features Haley’s commentsat her primary night watch party in New Hampshire, where former president Donald Trump won the primary. It also claims that the fact that multiple current and former elected officials in her home state are endorsing Trump is because she is an outsider.

“Every time I’ve run for office in South Carolina, I’ve beaten the political establishment. They’re lined up against me again,” Haley says in the ad.

“I don’t want the political elite, that’s not what I’m looking for. And they, honestly, aren’t ready for me. Why? Because I keep saying we need to have term limits in Washington,” she adds.

Trump has been endorsed by various South Carolina politicians, including Gov. Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Gov. Pamela Evette, state Attorney General Alan Wilson and state House Speaker Murrell Smith, Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham and Reps. Nancy Mace and Jeff Duncan.

“Nikki Haley is the anti-establishment candidate who will take on the political elites just like she did in South Carolina,” said spokesperson AnnMarie Graham-Barnes. “From enacting term limits to calling for mental competency tests, Nikki is determined to clean house in Washington. This race is far from over and the American people have a real choice between a Trump-Biden rematch and Nikki’s record of conservative results.”

Meanwhile, Trump movedcloser to the Republican presidential nomination after defeating Haley in New Hampshire’s primary. Haley has refused to quit, insisting that she can still beat Trump. "This race is far from over," she told a crowd that had gathered in Concord, New Hampshire, for an election watch party. "There are dozens of states left to go and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina."

"I'm a fighter, and I'm scrappy, and now we're the last ones standing next to Donald Trump," she added.