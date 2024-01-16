Nine dead as arctic blast continues to bring frigid temperatures across US, six states declare emergencies

Nine people were reportedly killed by a massive series of winter storms currently sweeping across the United States, according to the UK Independent. The National Weather Service (NWS) said that almost 80 percent of the US is below freezing temperatures on Tuesday night. Workers remove snow from Highmark stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y, on Sunday, January 14, 2024. (AP )

Meanwhile, more than 1,200 flights were cancelled and 4,700 were delayed due to winter storm in the US.

Travelers waiting for airport shuttle at the O'Hare International Airport in Chicago(AP )

Over 20 cities shattered their low temperature records on Monday, with the Texan state power grid operator urging residents and businesses to use less electricity in a bid to avoid a repeat of 2021’s deadly winter weather fiasco.

“With the winter storm encompassing the entire state, and temperatures forecasted to be colder this evening and into tomorrow morning, Ercot is asking Texans to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so,” the organisation said in a post on X on Monday.

Schools remain shut as US winter storm brings whiteout conditions

Winter storm warnings are in effect for almost 125 million people in several states as snow has begun to fall on the East Coast, affecting places including Pennsylvania, Washington, DC, and New York.

A large portion of the South, including Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, and Arkansas, has seen school closures due to the extreme weather. Tuesday is predicted to bring more snowfall and frigid precipitation.

According to the NWS, travel may becoming challenging in areas hit by heavy snowfall.

Extremely cold wind chills on Tuesday are predicted across the Midwest, the Great Plains, and the Rockies. The weather service urged citizens to plan their travels accordingly and try to stay indoors as much as possible. “These wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in a few minutes,” it said.

US winter storm: Emergency declared in six states

In wake of the vicious temperatures over the past few days, at least six state governments – Arkansas, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, New York, and Nebraska -- have declared a state of emergency.

A worker helps remove snow from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on January 14. (AP )

“During this time, it is important to check in on vulnerable friends and family, and do whatever you can to stay safe and warm,” said New York governor Kathy Hochul, declaring a travel ban for empty trucks and trailers.

Alabama governor issued a similar warning, stating: “We are anticipating unusually cold temperatures in Alabama this week, so I am urging everyone to be prepared, take caution traveling and stay weather aware.”