Nino Guerrero, Tren De Aragua leader killed: 5 things to know as Trump shares chilling video of US army's lethal strike

President Donald Trump on Friday announced that the US army had eliminated Niño Guerrero, the leader of the Tren De Aragua criminal organization, which is based out of Venezuela. Niño Guerrero, the leader of the Tren De Aragua, was killed on the orders of President Donald Trump, as per his Truth Social announcement. (US Department of State, X/@HQNewsNow)

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, his social media platform, where he also shared a chilling video showing the moment the US army carried out strikes on a compound where Guerrero was presumably located.

“At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Niño Guerrero, the infamous leader of Tren De Aragua, one of the most bloodthirsty Terrorist Organizations on Planet Earth,” the Republican commander-in-chief wrote.

“Before I returned to office, Joe Biden opened our Southern Border to millions of Illegal Criminals, and allowed this foreign army to rape, maim, and murder American Citizens with total impunity. During my Campaign, I pledged to expel these monsters from our Country, and bring Justice to the families of those they slaughtered, including the precious 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, 22-year-old Laken Reilly, and countless other beautiful souls,” he added, in a jibe to his Democratic predecessor.

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Trump further said “With this action, the United States Military has brought retribution for them, their families, and their loved ones. Early in my Administration, I delivered on my promise to designate Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, deport thousands of evil criminals, and wage war against the Cartels, who have long been waging war against our Citizens, while weak leaders left America helpless and defensive. This action was coordinated closely with our friends in Venezuela, with whom we are working very well.”

The POTUS also said “As a result, Tren de Aragua terrorists no longer have safe haven in Venezuela or anywhere else and, under my leadership, we will find these vicious murderers and drugs lords anytime, anyplace, and send them to the depths of hell where they belong.”