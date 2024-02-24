No chance of Nikki Haley becoming Trump VP: ‘Doing this to wake up our country’

Despite facing defeat at the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries to Donald Trump, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is in for the long haul. The ex-US president's rival Republican candidate has admitted to there being no chance of her stepping in as the vice presidential nominee by Trump's side. FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley makes remarks during a campaign visit ahead of the Republican presidential primary election, in North Augusta, South Carolina, U.S. February 21, 2024. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer/File Photo(REUTERS)

Speaking with Fox News during her final campaigning days in South Carolina, Haley addressed people speculating her wanting to come in as the vice president. Intercepting that train of thought, she added, "I think ’we’ve pretty much settled that. I’ve said it for months, it’s done."

Resuming her proud stance, she affirmed that she wouldn't have done this if she “was worried about a political future.” “I would've gotten out already. I'm doing this to wake up our country”, she continued. The upcoming primary is essentially a big ticket for Nikki Haley. Things are about to get personal for her, especially with South Carolina being her home state. She's even served as the state governor before.

South Carolina presidential primary: Nikki Haley has no plans of dropping out of the Republican presidential race

With Haley out of the VP nominee list, Trump has shortlisted Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott, Kristi Noem, Bryon Donalds and Tulsi Gabbard as his potential running mates. Akin to Haley's opinion about the VP run, Trump has just as much ruled her out as his partner, even though some Republican supporters had different hopes.

On Friday, Haley was asked again if she'd be willing to team up with Democratic candidate Dean Phillips instead. She firmly denied the idea.

Furthermore, she highlighted her post as a Republican and why she's running the presidential contest. “I'm trying to wake people up that, if they nominate Donald Trump in this primary, we will lose a general election," she said.

The Trump campaign has reiterated that “the end is near” for her as things seem bleak on the front of her possible 2024 GOP nomination.