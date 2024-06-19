 Noam Chomsky's wife and Brazil hospital break silence over reports of his demise - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Noam Chomsky's wife and Brazil hospital break silence over reports of his demise

ByShweta Kukreti
Jun 19, 2024 06:19 PM IST

Noam Chomsky's wife broke her silence over rumours that the renowned linguist and activist breathed his last at the age of 95 on Tuesday. Rejecting the reports of his deaths, Valeria Wasserman Chomsky told AFP, “It’s a lie, he’s doing well.”

Jewish-American scholar and activist Noam Chomsky has been discharged from the hospital in Brazil.(AP)

Jewish-American scholar Noam Chomsky, 95, was admitted to a Brazilian hospital while recuperating from a stroke he suffered a year ago. He developed right-sided weakness (hemiplegia) as a result of the occurrence. Earlier, Valeria confirmed NBC News, that her husband has trouble speaking and that his right side of his body is severely affected.

Meanwhile, the Beneficencia Portuguesa hospital in São Paulo issued a statement, confirming that Chomsky has been released and his further treatment will continue at home. “Patient Avram Noam Chomsky has been discharged and will continue his treatment at home.” No further details on his health were provided.

Chomsky was trending on X earlier on Tuesday as rumors of his passing spread like fire on social media. Both Jacobin and The New Statesman carried obituaries for Chomsky. However, the former changed its headlined to "Let's Celebrate Noam Chomsky" from "We Remember Noam Chomsky."

The New Statesman completely removed a piece written by Yanis Varoufakis, the former finance minister of Greece. Diario do Centro do Mundo, a Brazilian news outlet, similarly removed and corrected the item that had announced Chomsky's demise.

Also Read: How does Noam Chomsky see ChatGPT? ‘High-tech plagiarism’ and 'way to avoid learning', says US thinker

A look Naom Chomsky's career and personal life

The Chomskys own a residence in Brazil's Sao Paulo since 2015. For many years, Noam Chomsky taught the students of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is well-known for his criticisms of American foreign policy.

Chomsky gained notoriety in the 1950s for his groundbreaking hypothesis that an individual's capacity to produce structured language is intrinsic.

He became a vocal campaigner of several issues, including labour rights, environment, US invasion of Iraq and US intervention in Vietnam.

Known as the father of modern linguistics, Chomsky has written over 100 books on geopolitical issues and Middle Eastern conflicts.

Valeria Wasserman is Noam Chomsky's second wife. His first spouse was Carol Chomsky, who exchanged vows with Chomsky in 1949.

According to The New York Times, Carol and her husband had been married for almost 60 years until she passed due to cancer in 2008 at the age of 78.

Noam Chomsky shared three children with his first wife.

News / World News / US News / Noam Chomsky's wife and Brazil hospital break silence over reports of his demise
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
