Noam Chomsky to William Burns; new names tumble out from Jeffrey Epstein's guest diary

America's most controversial celebrity - Jeffrey Epstein's guest diary was longer and with more A-list names than earlier reported. A latest Wall Street Journal report claims, even after he was exposed for his sexual offences several personalities including top spy chief, a reputed college president and even top business women visited him. (File) British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein.(AFP)

The new names emerging from Epstein guest list from 2013 to 2017 include -

Noam Chomsky, a professor, author and political activist, was scheduled to fly with Epstein in 2015. He now claims they discussed political and academic topics.

Former President Barack Obama's White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler had dozens of meetings with Epstein. Claiming her relationship with Epstein was purely professional Ruemmler tells WSJ, "I regret ever knowing Jeffrey Epstein."

Epstein is reported to have Ruemmler connected with Ariane de Rothschild, who is now chief executive of the Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild Group.

Bard College's president Leon Botstein had invited Epstein to the campus along with young female guests and stated it was for a school donation. “I was an unsuccessful fundraiser and actually the object of a little bit of sadism on his part in dangling philanthropic support,” states Botstein. “That was my relationship with him.”

William Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency met Epstein in Washington and later visited his townhouse in Manhattan. CIA spokeswoman Tammy Kupperman Thorp. claims they had no relationship and, “The director did not know anything about him, other than that he was introduced as an expert in the financial services sector and offered general advice on transition to the private sector.”

Documents accessed by WSJ claim Epstein arranged multiple meetings with many celebrities after serving jail time in 2008 for a sex crime involving a teenage girl and was registered as a sex offender. The news report claims it can't verify the meetings as they gained access to only meetings diary.

In 2006, Epstein was publicly accused of sexually abusing girls in Florida who were as young as 14 years old. Later FBI and police investigated, and Epstein pleaded guilty to solicit and procure a minor for prostitution. He registered as a sex offender and served about 13 months in a work-release program.