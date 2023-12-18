What Prince Harry's friend said on Meghan Markle: ‘He is no fun now because of…’

One of Prince Harry's friends admitted that the Duke of Sussex hasn't been as fun now since he married Meghan Markle. Former rugby player James Haskell made the comments during his podcast. Speaking about first meeting Prince Harry at the wedding of Mike Tindall to Zara Phillips in 2011, he said that he "should be there, wandering around having a good time, but Prince Harry. He hadn't met her [Meghan] yet, so he was still quite fun." Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain.(Reuters)

This marks the first time James Haskell has appeared to publicly criticise the impact that Meghan Markle has had on her husband. In the past, he has always defended the couple from criticism describing them as "brilliant parents" to Archie and Lilibet. He also defended the couple's right to speak out and give their view on how events in the royal family unfolded.

"Everybody's entitled to an opportunity to say what they want, and when someone feels like they and their partner have been oppressed, lied about, contradicted and put into a corner. I think it's very important," he earlier said.

“I ended up inadvertently being a big defender of his recently. I speak to him every night every now and again. We're just sort of comparing notes about kids always being ill,” he added.

This comes after a court ruled that Prince Harry's phone was hacked by journalists and private investigators working for the Daily Mirror who invaded his privacy by snooping on him unlawfully. Phone hacking was “widespread and habitual” at Mirror Group Newspapers, the court said, ordering the newspapers to pay the Duke of Sussex 140,000 pounds ($180,000) for using unlawful information gathering in 15 of the 33 newspaper articles examined at the trial.

On the judgement, Prince Harry said, “Today is a great day for truth, as well as accountability. I’ve been told that slaying dragons will get you burned. But in light of today’s victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press, it is a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues."