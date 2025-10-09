Nobel Peace Prize 2025: What are Donald Trump's chances of winning?

Donald Trump’s desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize has been transparent from his first term. With the Norwegian Nobel committee members set to decide who, if any, would win the award this year, anticipation is rising. Their decision would be announced on Friday, BBC reports. Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Will US President Donald Trump succeed in his quest to win the award?(AP)

Donald Trump's quest for Nobel Peace Prize

In his second term, the 47th President of the US has redoubled his efforts to claim the prestigious award. On numerous occasions, including in an address to the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump has claimed to have stopped several wars.

“Everyone says I should get the Nobel Peace Prize. I ended seven wars. No President or Prime Minister has ever done anything close to that,” Trump told the UN General Assembly in September, as reported by Al Jazeera.

He may soon have an eighth conflict to boast of as one he has resolved. President Trump’s 20-point peace plan to end the conflict in Gaza has led to an agreement between Hamas and Israel for a ceasefire.

However, the claims made by the sitting US President are not without dispute. His claim to have mediated an end to the short conflict between India and Pakistan in May 2025 has been rejected by top Indian leaders.

The Israel-Iran conflict saw the US actively targeting Iran by bombing three sites where, President Trump claims, the country was developing nuclear weapons.

Also read: 'They'll find a reason to not give it to me': Trump on whether he'll win Nobel Peace Prize 2025

Does Trump have a chance?

President Trump has often spoken about the Nobel Peace Prize given to Barack Obama only a few months after he took office.

“If I were named Obama, I would have had the Nobel Prize given to me in 10 seconds,” he said last year, per Al Jazeera.

However, the Nobel Peace Prize to President Obama faced criticism at the time and more so later when he authorized intervention by the US in Libya and Syria, as per a Cato Institute article.

The report in Al Jazeera quotes the director of the Peace Research Institute, Oslo, Nina Graeger, giving this estimation of President Trump’s chances of winning the prize.

“I would be surprised if President Trump will be awarded this year’s peace prize as he has not yet made a substantial enough contribution to peace to win the prize.”

However, leaders of several nations have publicly nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. These include those of Israel, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Cambodia, Al Jazeera reports. Pakistan has also publicly backed President Trump for the award.

However, apart from the strikes on Iran, Trump has taken military action against Somalia and the Houthis rebels in Yemen. He also authorized strikes on boats in the Caribbean Sea suspected of smuggling drugs. His hardline stance on illegal immigrants also might count against him.

In the past, the Nobel Prize has been awarded to controversial figures like Henry Kissinger, Shimon Peres, Menachem Begin, Anwar Sadat, and Yasser Arafat.

FAQs:

1. When will the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 be announced?

The Nobel Peace Prize Winner will be announced on Friday, October 10.

2. Who chooses the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize?

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which consists of five members picked by the Norwegian Parliament, decides the winner.

3. When was the Nobel Peace Prize first awarded?

The Nobel Peace Prize was first given in 1901.