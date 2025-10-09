Search
Thu, Oct 09, 2025
'They'll find a reason to not give it to me': Trump on whether he'll win Nobel Peace Prize 2025

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 09, 2025 03:27 am IST

Donald Trump credited himself, multiple times, for solving several global conflicts, including the India-Pakistan military tensions in May this year.

US President Donald Trump, who has in the past taken credit for ending the India-Pakistan standoff, has alluded that the Norwegian Nobel Committee will find “some reason” to not award him the Nobel Peace Prize this year despite him being probably being the only one in history to settle as many conflicts as he has.

US President Donald Trump holds a note that was handed to him by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a roundtable on antifa(REUTERS)
Also Read: Will Donald Trump win Nobel Peace Prize or someone else? These are the frontrunners

Asked at the White House about his chances of winning the coveted prize, Trump on Wednesday said, “I have no idea... Marco would tell you we settled seven wars. We're close to settling an eighth. I think we'll end up settling the Russia situation...”

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has been announcing prizes for this year since Monday and has announced so far the award in medicine, that went to Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Dr Shimon Sakaguchi for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance.

Tuesday's Nobel Prize for physics went to John Clarke, Michel H Devoret and John M Martinis for their research on the weird world of subatomic quantum tunneling that advances the power of everyday digital communications and computing.

On Wednesday, three scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work on new molecular structures that can trap vast quantities of gas inside, laying the groundwork to potentially suck greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere or harvest moisture from desert environments.

This year's Nobel Prize in literature will be announced on Thursday, while the Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the economics one on Monday.

"I don't think anybody in history has settled that many. But perhaps they'll find a reason not to give it to me," Trump added.

Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed to have ended or helped resolve “eight wars” or “conflicts”, but he has not provided a consistent or official list, however, his remarks have mentioned the India-Pakistan conflict, the Thailand-Cambodia border clash, the Israel-Iran war among others.

