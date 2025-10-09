Donald Trump health update: Amid drooping mouth claims, White House makes decision

President Donald Trump is slated to visit the Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday, as per a White House press release from Karoline Leavitt. U.S. President Donald Trump hosted a White House Antifa roundtable during which his mouth reportedly drooped. (REUTERS)

The release reportedly says “On Friday morning, President Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center for a planned meeting and remarks with the troops.” After his time at Walter Reed, Trump is expected to return to the White House. Leavitt's statement added, “President Trump is considering going to the Middle East shortly thereafter.”

Notably, Leavitt revealed that Trump is going to Walter Reed on Friday for his ‘routine yearly check up’. However, CNN reported that Trump had his yearly medical in April, which had declared him ‘fully fit’ to perform the duties of the presidency.

Trump hospital visit news sparks reactions

Trump's slated hospital visit was announced even as his video from the Antifa roundtable sparked fresh health concerns. A person shared a clip of the President captioned “Trump's mouth starts drooping as he struggles to stay awake during this antifa roundtable.”

Trump can be seen sitting and listening to someone at the roundtable. The video drew a comment from California Governor Gavin Newsom as well, who wrote on X “Honestly thought this was a still image when I first started watching.”

A person further commented on the clip, “Trump is too old and his health is bad. In this important job we need a sharp and healthy person. Trump should resign.”

There have been many concerns about Trump's health since he became President in January. A pronounced discoloration has been seen on Trump's right hand, which he sometimes conceals with make-up. This has been attributed to bruising from shaking too many hands. It has also been noted that Trump's mouth ‘droops', especially during lengthy public events.

The President was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July. When Leavitt was asked about how the President was being treated for the same, and if Trumps' doctor would be made available to answer questions, she replied “I don't want to make that commitment on behalf of the physician, but it's certainly something we can look into and explore out of the effort of transparency, because unlike the previous White House, there is nothing to hide.”

Addressing rumors that Trump was out of public eye for stretches, Leavitt said that the President was seen ‘literally 24/7 all of the time’, The Mirror reported.